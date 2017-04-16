Дуэйн Джонсон на Пасху нарядился Пикачу
Пока Канье Уэст и Роберт Дауни-младший примеряли костюмы пасхальных кроликов, Дуэйн Джонсон праздновал Пасху в костюме куда более оригинальным.
Звезда фильма «Форсаж» специально для своей дочери, большой поклонницы Покемонов, нарядился в гигантского Пикачу.
В своем Instagram Дуэйн Джонсон выложил видео и пожаловался, что не учел очень важный момент: дочь актера настолько обрадовалась гостю, что заставила звездного папу два часа играть в догонялки в костюме Пикачу в 30-градусную жару.
Впрочем, с этой задачей Дуэйн, хоть и с жалобами, все равно справился успешно.
The first time Jasmine's favorite character, Pikachu came to visit her months ago she was only crawling. For Easter Sunday @laurenhashianofficial and I thought, Pikachu should make a special visit once again. Well, Pikachu didn't account for the fact that now Jazzy RUNS and for 2hrs straight she wants to play her new favorite game, "I run away and you chase me Pikachu. And you're not allowed to take a break until I go night night". At the end of the vid you can hear her yell, "Peekyu" because she can't say, Pikachu. I'm tired, today's my only day off, it's 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs keep trying to p*ss on my leg. And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It's what daddy's do. Happy Easter to you guys and enjoy your families. #Rockachu #DaddyPuttinInWork #TheGameThatNeverEnds #PikachuLooksBloated
Джерело: popcornnews