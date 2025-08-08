Головна Тексти «Главкома» англійською
search button user button menu button

How will America’s «friendly ultimatum» to Russia end?

Віктор Каспрук
glavcom.ua
Віктор Каспрук
google social img telegram social img facebook social img
How will America’s «friendly ultimatum» to Russia end?
The meeting between Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted almost three hours
photo: Reuters

The meeting between the special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, and Putin looked rather strange

You could call it a «friendly ultimatum». Is this a new way of issuing ultimatums to an adversary?

It seems that President Trump’s administration is desperately seeking for the Russian dictator Putin to give Washington at least some reason not to impose new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Or perhaps Steve Witkoff’s task was to submit the new American sanctions to Putin for approval? As if to say, «We won’t introduce these, but as for others – more symbolic ones – President Donald Trump will announce them after Witkoff’s report to him».

Although there is little concrete information, leading American media are already reporting that, most likely, Putin will propose a ceasefire in the air. And he will brazenly reject the proposal for a ceasefire on the ground.

After all, it appears that the Russian dictator simply does not believe that U.S. President Donald Trump would dare to impose «draconian sanctions» against the Russian Federation. I would very much like for Putin to be wrong about this as well.

Читайте також:

Джерело

Читайте нас

google news img Читайте нас у Google News telegram social img Читайте нас у Telegram

Іде завантаження...
Показати більше коментарів

Тексти «Главкома» англійською

How will America’s «friendly ultimatum» to Russia end?
How will America’s «friendly ultimatum» to Russia end?
Putin exploits terrorist acts as key advantage
Putin exploits terrorist acts as key advantage
Orbán vs. Ukraine and EU: who will prevail?
Orbán vs. Ukraine and EU: who will prevail?
Is Putin’s nuclear bluff real threat?
Is Putin’s nuclear bluff real threat?
West keeps shifting its red lines – and only encourages Putin’s aggression
West keeps shifting its red lines – and only encourages Putin’s aggression
Ukraine-Russia: Will Donald Trump become «Geopolitical Herostratus»?
Ukraine-Russia: Will Donald Trump become «Geopolitical Herostratus»?

Найпопулярніше

За день За три дні За тиждень
273K
Онлайн-карта бойових дій в Україні на 8 серпня: ситуація на фронті
109K
Карта повітряних тривог України онлайн 8 серпня 2025
37K
Командувач армійської авіації розповів, хто придумав використовувати спортивні Як-52 для збивання «шахедів»
17K
У Києві оголошено відбій повітряної тривоги
6550
Стало відомо, хто успадкував майно народного артиста і ексдепутата Яна Табачника
3476
Житлова криза в Іспанії поглиблюється: як реагують місцеві мешканці

Новини

Окупанти атакували Ірпінь та Бучу дронами: виникли пожежі
Сьогодні, 01:59
У Києві оголошено відбій повітряної тривоги
Сьогодні, 01:24
Мешканці Донецька влаштували розбірки через воду для поливу городу (відео)
Вчора, 13:25
Боєць ЗСУ, на тілі якого окупанти випалили «Слава Росії», розповів про знущання в полоні
Вчора, 12:39
Україні та РФ потрібно шукати ґрунт для порозуміння – радник Ердогана
6 серпня, 18:41
Південь Франції охопила найпотужніша з 1976 року пожежа (відео)
6 серпня, 18:08

Прес-релізи

Міжнародна мистецька акція «Знаки ідентичності»
Міжнародна мистецька акція «Знаки ідентичності»
16 липня, 21:39
Social ico fb Social ico twitter Social ico youtube Social ico mail Social ico rss

© 2009-2025, «Українські медійні системи». Всі права захищені

Онлайн-медіа «Інформаційне агентство «Главком», ідентифікатор медіа – R40-01991. Власник: ТОВ «Хаб Главком»

Публікація всіх авторських матеріалів та відеороликів «Главкома» дозволена тільки за умови прямого лінка на сайт. Для інтернет-видань обов’язковим є розміщення прямого, відкритого для пошукових систем лінка у першому абзаці на конкретну новину, статтю чи відео.

Онлайн-медіа «Інформаційне агентство «Главком» призначене для осіб старше 21 року. Переглядаючи матеріали, ви підтверджуєте свою відповідність віковим обмеженням.

Політика конфіденційності (Privacy Policy). Правила сайту

Партнери: depositphotos.ua , opendatabot.ua