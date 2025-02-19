The West holds a very powerful leverage over China, which could potentially halt its material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine

The influential Chinese newspaper Global Times, the English-language counterpart of the official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, recently published an article with the provocative title «Will More Young Ukrainians Become Cannon Fodder for US Interests?». The title alone suggests that Ukraine, as an alleged American puppet, lured the great Russian Federation into conflict, provoked by the United States. Now, naive Ukrainians are left to shoulder the consequences of America’s selfish ambitions for years to come.

It feels like the Chinese propagandists have been taking notes from Goebbels himself. At this rate, Global Times might soon start parroting Russian propaganda outright, arguing that Ukraine, not Russia, initiated the attack.

The propagandist article claims, «Washington has been Kyiv’s main «financial supporter» in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, it continues to shift some of the bloodiest «costs» of war to Ukraine itself».

Interestingly, the Chinese rarely use the term «war» when referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, opting instead for the neutral «conflict». Yet, it seems someone at the CCP’s ideological department overlooked this detail in proofreading. Surely, they could’ve chosen another euphemism, like «dispute» or «scuffle». Why put their Moscow allies in such an awkward spot? After all, nearly three years into the war, the Kremlin still insists there’s no war, just a «special military operation», period.

The article goes on: «Under the Joe Biden administration’s consistent push for Ukraine aid, Washington is the biggest «wealthy patron» for Kiev – just on Saturday, the US announced a new $988 million military aid package for Ukraine.

This actually aims to throw a wrench into the incoming Donald Trump administration’s plan on Ukraine, which has been taking the opposite position of reducing aid to Kiev. As the Biden administration deepens US involvement in the Ukraine war through military aid, the Trump administration, if it pushes for an immediate cease-fire after taking office, could be on the horns of a dilemma and accused of being too oblivious to Ukrainian interests as well as letting its guard down against Russia».

The takeaway here is clear: The U.S. should stop supporting Ukraine in its fight against Moscow’s aggression. To Chinese propagandists, the new aid package won’t help end the «conflict». In their view, this war could’ve ended long ago – if only America had stopped backing Ukraine.

The «fault» of the Americans is that they refused to hand over the Ukrainians to the Muscovites, steeped in imperial revisionism, and continue to support Ukraine.

In other words, America is fueling the war with its actions, while the Chinese are portrayed as peacemakers, whose «peace initiatives» Washington supposedly ignores. Not to mention how «bad» and «cunning» President Joe Biden is. Why is he so intent on sabotaging the future President Donald Trump, blocking his chance to immediately secure a ceasefire with these underhanded actions? Instead, Trump is being cornered into making tough decisions about how to end the war differently.

But why is Beijing so worried about Trump’s potential decisions? After all, China, along with North Korea and Iran, has actively supported Putin, prolonging Russia’s war against Ukraine by at least a year. Yet they conveniently avoid bringing this up.

The Global Times emphasizes: «At the same time, the Biden administration’s non-stop aid has also hijacked Ukraine to invest more resources in the conflict to match Washington’s investment. In other words, instead of calling for peace, how to guarantee the planned effects of its «inputs» in the war and expand the «input-output ratio» has always been the purpose of the US regarding the Ukraine crisis.

US politicians don’t care how many people die in Ukraine, nor do they care what kind of future Ukraine has, or if it has one. Those young Ukrainians who may be sent to war may never realize the harsh reality that they have been forced to become cat’s paws for the US to achieve its strategic goals. It would become a horrible tragedy for the world and especially Ukraine if they eventually turn out to be nothing more than US cannon fodder».

This is how Beijing’s official position on Russia’s bloody war in Ukraine can be summarized:

The war drags on because of American aid to Ukraine, not because Putin refuses to withdraw Russian troops from illegally occupied Ukrainian territories.

The United States does not want «peace», which in this context means legalizing the Ukrainian lands seized by Moscow, as they allegedly don’t care how many more lives are lost in Ukraine.

The heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people against Russian aggression and their refusal to surrender to Putin is portrayed as something that is destroying Ukraine’s future.

Ukraine’s fight for independence is reduced to serving America’s strategic interests, with Ukrainians themselves supposedly incapable of realizing this.

Ukrainians are described as mere «cannon fodder» for the U.S., and Beijing paints a grim picture: the world, and especially Ukraine, will suffer a terrible tragedy when they finally «realize» what China has long understood.

If Ukraine had surrendered its sovereignty from the start, gullible Ukrainians wouldn’t have been subjected to years of bearing the «burden» of American self-interest.

According to this narrative, Ukraine is nothing more than an American puppet used to bait the «great Russian Federation», which was allegedly provoked into war by the United States.

The Global Times makes no effort to hide what China is actually thinking or doing. Beijing is aiding Putin’s war in Ukraine in every way it can – but they do it covertly, assuming the world is too naive or stupid to grasp China’s motives.

Some pro-government Chinese experts argue that if China wanted to provide full-scale support to Russia, the war would have ended long ago. However, they claim this would push Beijing into open confrontation with the U.S., and Xi Jinping is avoiding it for now.

Ultimately, Beijing believes the war in Ukraine should exhaust Russia, the U.S., and Europe as much as possible. Only after this will China decide whether to invade Taiwan – whether in 2027 or later.

China may not actually be selling weapons to Russia. But it’s acting boldly and cynically, selling them machinery, tools, industrial equipment, and electronic tech. All the while, China positions itself as a neutral party, pushing for peace talks to end the war as soon as possible.

But behind this facade lie entirely different motives. Russia has essentially fallen under China’s control. Like a loan shark taking over a bankrupt business, Beijing has stepped in to claim a desperate borrower. The Chinese communist regime will profit from the Russia-Ukraine war no matter the outcome.

If Russia loses this war, it’ll come out severely weakened and battered. Food riots and uprisings could erupt across its regions. At that point, nothing would stop Xi Jinping from sending «peacekeeping troops» into the Russian Far East and most of Siberia – territories that are still Russian for now. Beijing would spin this as «brotherly assistance to the great Russian people in their time of need».

Once China takes over parts of Russian territory, it won’t leave. First, they’ll justify staying by claiming the need to stabilize Russia’s situation. Later, they’ll come up with new excuses as the situation evolves. The Chinese regime has already trapped Putin, but the Kremlin pretends not to notice.

Meanwhile, Moscow tries to frame its war in Ukraine as a local conflict between two «brotherly nations», arguing that outsiders have no right to interfere because it’s a fight between «their own». But the West shouldn’t turn a blind eye. Ukraine, Taiwan, the Philippines – these aren’t regional squabbles; they’re global challenges.

The authoritarian regimes in Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran are not just Ukraine’s enemies. They’re enemies of the entire democratic West. They despise freedom and free nations, which is why they’ve banded together to pursue global domination. Whatever their official stances may be, at heart, they’re all the same – revisionist, communist autocrats.

Russia and China, the two allied adversaries, practice doublethink. While Moscow wages an unprovoked war to seize territory, Beijing destabilizes Asia with its imperial ambitions in the Indo-Pacific. Both are united in their drive for expansion and conquest.

Russia will never willingly give up its occupation of Ukraine, just as China will never abandon its goal of absorbing Taiwan. If Taiwan is left to face China alone, and Ukraine is left to confront Russia unaided, the cost for the West will multiply far beyond what it currently spends to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to resist Russian aggression.

The real existential security issue, however, isn’t just China’s support for Russia and its war in Ukraine. China is exploiting this war to expand its global influence while gaining access to a long list of resources from Russia. Beyond energy and natural resources, China is being granted access to the Russian Arctic and exclusive military intelligence on Western weapons and tactics.

Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger once achieved what seemed like a major diplomatic triumph by driving a wedge between the Soviet Union and China. But Nixon’s real policies planted the seeds of the threat posed by communist China today. Shortsighted decisions and hasty compromises are not the solution – and now, the threat from China is coming back to haunt America from that era.

The United States effectively turned China into a manufacturing superpower. By prioritizing cheap goods and profit margins, the West allowed China to become an economic powerhouse. Now, the immense profits from this arrangement serve the Communist Party, a handful of super-millionaires, and a massive population that, by Western standards, largely lives in poverty.

Xi Jinping and the Communist Party’s drive for geopolitical expansion has funneled much of their wealth into military buildup, and it’s clear that every neighboring country feels this threat. Distance is no longer a shield of security. It’s surprising that Putin doesn’t view China as a real threat – Russia has everything China wants.

Diplomacy can’t control China. Now that the Chinese have grown wealthy, they’ve built their own powerful military machine. The only way to influence China is with money.

Move your production out of China, stop buying their goods, and you’ll see an immediate reaction from the Chinese Communist Party. Some experts warn this could trigger a trade war, but when one side exploits a trade imbalance, it’s obvious the loser in a trade war will be the one manipulating trade for political gain.

China’s vulnerabilities are clearer now than ever. If the U.S. and NATO are serious about the situation in Ukraine, they hold a powerful lever of influence. They must demand that China cease its material support for Russia’s war in Ukraine – or face sanctions aimed at crippling its economy.