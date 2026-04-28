From electoral polarization to the destruction of transatlantic unity. The Kremlin is turning internal US disputes into a strategic weapon against the North Atlantic Alliance

After the leak of information that the United States may consider «suspending» Spain’s NATO membership, the question arises: why does Donald Trump constantly blackmail Europe with the North Atlantic Alliance?

Donald Trump’s attitude towards the North Atlantic Alliance and his rhetoric regarding a possible US withdrawal from NATO should be viewed not only as an element of domestic political strategy, but also as a complex geopolitical phenomenon that has a direct impact on the balance of power in the modern world.

Trump’s hostility towards the alliance has in most cases been manifested through criticism of the allies’ financial obligations, constant hints at reducing US military spending in Europe, and demands that member states increase their contributions to the NATO budget to the recommended two percent of GDP.

It is obvious that such a position has several interconnected reasons that go beyond superficial economic logic and include the personal traits of Donald Trump, his strategic priorities and the desire to revise the world order created after World War II.

First of all, this is the desire for American dominance in world politics, but dominance that means maximum benefit for the United States. Which manifests itself in the form of trade, military and diplomatic ultimatums.

Criticism of NATO by the American president often looks like an attempt to force allies to increase defense spending, but in practice it has deeper consequences. After all, constant threats to leave the alliance undermine confidence in the United States as a strategic partner, creating a security vacuum that Russia uses to advance its own geopolitical interests in Europe and the post-Soviet space.

Trump’s position looks advantageous for Moscow not only because the United States is supposedly reducing support for allies, but also because the president’s rhetoric itself weakens the consolidation of European states. This stimulates internal debates on the need for an independent defense policy and creates the prerequisites for political blackmail in the field of transatlantic security.

And here it is necessary to take into account that US President Donald Trump, as a political leader, proceeds from his own business logic, where deals should be profitable and where the return on costs is assessed.

From this perspective, financial criticism of NATO makes domestic political sense, as it allows forming the image of a president «who defends America’s interests», however, from a geopolitical point of view, such a position creates serious risks.

In practical terms, constant hints of withdrawal from the alliance lead to the fact that the allies begin to doubt the reliability of the American security guarantee, which in turn may stimulate the development of their own defense institutions, investment in military autonomy and, in the long term, change the balance of power on the European continent.

From the point of view of Russia, which traditionally views NATO as the main obstacle to the implementation of its strategic ambitions in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region, such rhetoric by Trump is a great geopolitical benefit. Given that the weakening of transatlantic solidarity creates opportunities for shifting the front line of influence and the implementation by Moscow of hybrid strategies of pressure on neighboring states, which critically depend on NATO to guarantee their security.

In this context, an equally important aspect is the psychological factor, which consists of Trump’s personal traits. His desire to dominate, to convince others of his own strength and ability to «win deals» pushes him to use tactics of public blackmail and ultimatums.

It is this tactic that has led to constant statements about the possible withdrawal of the United States from NATO, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and forcing allies to demonstrate their willingness to spend more on defense.

However, in practice, such rhetoric often has the opposite effect: European states perceive it as a security threat, and not as a tool for a fair distribution of financial burdens.

As a result, the desire for independent military autonomy is growing, which may in the long term lead to a weakening of the core of the transatlantic bloc, which has ensured stability in Europe for many decades.

It is also worth considering that Donald Trump’s criticism of NATO takes place against the background of his constant «game of handouts» with the Russian Federation. Numerous political scandals related to the American administration’s relations with Moscow confirm that the geopolitical result of his rhetoric is obvious: Russia gains a strategic advantage without the need to openly take additional aggressive steps.

Every public threat to withdraw the United States from the North Atlantic Alliance or reduce the American presence in Europe openly plays into the Kremlin’s interests. Weakening collective resistance to Moscow and creating the prerequisites for more flexible, asymmetric strategies of influence on neighboring states. Even if we assume that Trump’s motives are not always directly related to supporting Russia, the final geopolitical effect for Moscow is always positive.

In addition, the aspect of US domestic policy is important, where constant criticism of NATO serves as an element of forming its own electoral brand. Speeches about the need to reduce financial obligations and force allies to «pay their share» work to create the image of a leader who defends national interests, while simultaneously diverting attention from complex economic and social problems within the United States itself.

However, this domestic political benefit is marked by significant foreign policy risks, as it undermines transatlantic trust and threatens the stability of the alliance, which is a key element of the global security system.

In conclusion, it can be stated that Trump’s hostility to NATO and his constant threats to withdraw from the alliance is a phenomenon that has a multidimensional nature. It is at the same time a tool for domestic political positioning, an expression of the personal style of the American leader, and a source of strategic risks for European security.

For Russia and other states seeking to weaken the transatlantic bloc, such rhetoric is a great gift that allows them to use the vacuum of trust and disagreements between allies to advance their own geopolitical interests.

And although the motives of US President Donald Trump are not always directly related to supporting Moscow, the final effect of his policy creates favorable conditions for weakening NATO’s unified defense system, stimulating a review of strategic approaches to security in Europe and beyond.

This dynamic highlights the extreme complexity of modern international relations, where the domestic political goals of an individual leader can have far-reaching and unpredictable consequences for global security.

Trump’s actions are triggering an irreversible transformation of NATO. The alliance is ceasing to be an «automatic security umbrella» and is becoming a platform for complex bargaining, where European allies are forced to pay not only with money but also with their own subjectivity to maintain Washington's favor.

Donald Trump’s policy towards NATO is provoking a fundamental shift in the collective security paradigm, transforming the alliance from a solidary defense bloc into an instrument of transactional geopolitics.

The rejection of the concept of «automatic» guarantees under Article 5 is forcing European capitals to realize that the American umbrella is no longer an unconditional asset, but the subject of complex political bargaining.

This is starting a process of «painful coming of age» for Europe, where the price of Washington’s loyalty is measured not only by achieving the 2 percent of GDP target for defense, but also by concessions in trade, technology, and foreign policy.

As a result, NATO is effectively transforming into a two-tier structure: the United States is moving from the role of an altruistic leader to that of a pragmatic security service provider, while European countries are forced to find a balance between building their own strategic autonomy and maintaining the White House’s favor.

As painful as it may be to admit, the geopolitical consequences of the situation are such that this transformation is irreversible. And it is destroying the inertial belief in the eternal stability of transatlantic ties, making European subjectivity not a choice but a condition for survival in a world where security has become a commercial commodity.

Ukraine must also take everything into account, because now NATO is no longer an unconditional «umbrella» and is turning into a platform where the contribution to common security is measured not only by political declarations, but also by specific defense capabilities and technological autonomy.

For Ukraine, this means the need to transition from the role of a «recipient of assistance» to the role of a critically important provider of security services and experience. In a world where security is a commodity, we must become its producer, integrating our unique combat experience into the European military-industrial complex.

This is the only way to ensure that our membership in the alliance will be dictated not only by solidarity, but also by the pragmatic calculation of partners who will understand: without Ukraine, the European security contour will remain incomplete and vulnerable.