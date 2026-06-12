The consequences of the massive Russian strike on Kyiv that occurred on the night of May 24, 2026

The transformation of Ukraine into an integral part of the Western security and economic space is not an act of altruism, but an alternative pragmatic calculation by the West to stabilize the continent, preserve transatlantic unity, and establish lasting peace for decades to come

What else does the war criminal Putin have to do in Ukraine to wake up in the West and finally begin to understand that the Russian-Ukrainian war concerns them directly? While Europe is preparing for traditional summer vacations and foreign trips, Ukrainians are «resting» under Russian missiles. The hellish hell that Moscow has created for Ukraine is a direct consequence of the West’s long delay and its desire to avoid direct confrontation with the Russian Federation.

And this is at a time when Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has long gone beyond the boundaries of a local or even regional conflict, turning into a global security crisis, where every concession to the brutal aggressor only brings the Kremlin’s direct clash with the North Atlantic Alliance closer.

While Western societies are captive to the illusion of distance, believing that a geographical buffer reliably protects them from the destructive whirlwind of war, Putin is consistently and purposefully testing the «red lines» of the democratic world.

The brutal war that Muscovy has been waging in Ukraine for so long is not just an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people, but a demonstration ground for a new totalitarianism that seeks to break the backbone of the current international legal order.

Every day of delay in providing the most necessary military assistance to Ukraine, every day spent by the West in a state of political relaxation and internal discussions, directly converts into human losses on the front, destruction of critical infrastructure and strengthening of the aggressor’s strategic positions. Which is perceived in the Kremlin as the weakness of the democratic world and a direct invitation to further expansion, because dictators stop only where they are stopped by overwhelming force.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is not a regional conflict, as Moscow wants to portray it, but a strategic threat to the entire European civilization. The actions of Putin and his criminal entourage have a clearly defined target: the destruction of the Ukrainian nation as a subject of international relations and the destruction of the Ukrainian state as an effective political organism.

In this sense, the recent terrorist attacks on Kyiv are not random episodes, but a conscious part of Moscow’s systemic strategy, combining classic military aggression with terrorist tactics of mass intimidation of the civilian population.

Explosions in residential areas, missile strikes on critical infrastructure, and the bombing of energy and transport hubs – all of this is aimed not only at the physical destruction of objects, but also at the psychological breakdown of public spirit, demoralization, and coercion into surrender.

Against the backdrop of these criminal actions, the actual ineffectiveness of the current policy of Western support cannot be ignored. Half-measures, targeted sanctions, declaratory statements of solidarity, and limited military aid are unable to stop a criminal state that has deliberately chosen the path of total aggression.

The system of international checks and balances that once functioned under the conditions of the Cold War and «nuclear diplomacy» has not simply failed, but has been effectively destroyed. As Russia has replaced the rational logic of deterrence with a strategy of deliberate nuclear blackmail and the destruction of international law.

Moscow under Putin rejects the traditional rules of political dialogue, denies any compromise solutions, and consistently acts as a terrorist state. Ignoring this reality is morally unacceptable and strategically dangerous for the collective West.

Today, European states and the United States are faced with a choice: either to continue cautious but practically ineffective steps, or to radically rethink the concept of supporting Ukraine as a key front for civilizational security.

Continuing the current policy of dosed semi-aid means not just passively observing the destruction of Ukraine, but de facto consent to the destruction of a great European nation that has the right to existence, sovereignty, and democratic development.

Historical experience shows that national catastrophes that begin in one region quickly take on a continental scale. The fall of Ukraine would mean not only a geopolitical defeat, but also the moral and security bankruptcy of Europe.

It is important to understand that negotiations with a terrorist state that is waging war using methods of total genocide are an illusion. Attempts to negotiate peace with the Kremlin on the basis of limited concessions will not only fail, but will only strengthen the aggressor, giving it time to regroup, rearm, and prepare new strikes.

The only effective way to counter it is to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to repel aggression, destroy the terrorist forces of the Muscovites, and minimize harm to the civilian population.

This means a significant expansion of military assistance, the supply of modern weapons, greater provision of intelligence and logistical support, and coordination of economic and energy pressure on Russia.

The collective West must base its policy on the principles of protecting the rights of nations, civilizational values, and the lives of millions of innocent people.

Continuing to watch the destruction of Ukraine is not only immoral, but also strategically short-sighted. In the conditions of modern multidimensional warfare, the aggressor is not limited to the military front: he uses information attacks, energy blackmail, economic mechanisms and terrorist attacks on civilian objects. Without a decisive response, the West risks facing a similar threat in its own capitals.

Modern geopolitical logic requires a radical reassessment of the global context. Ukraine does not just need support – it is the first line of defense of Europe and the Western world against the invasion of the Moscow horde.

The fight against terrorist Russia can only be fought comprehensively: militarily, economically, politically, and morally. Refusing this approach or any half-hearted solutions are doomed to failure.

History has repeatedly demonstrated that terrorists and aggressors, whom we seek to appease through concessions, wage war according to their own rules. The only means of protecting ourselves and the entire European civilization is decisive, comprehensive and coordinated support for Ukraine until the aggressor is completely defeated.

The moral component of providing genuine assistance to Ukraine is extremely important. Continuing to ignore this threatens not only the Ukrainian nation, but also the security of the entire European continent.

After all, it is important to understand that it is impossible to negotiate with terrorists who have come to kill you. They can only be destroyed, and this is what the Western world must start from if it does not want to be destroyed by terrorist Russia.

Modern Europe faces a test of its own political will, moral fortitude, and capacity for strategic thinking, as global security challenges and internal divisions demand decisive action from it instead of traditional deep concern.

The fierce struggle of the Ukrainian people for their independence is also a test for the entire collective West. Either it becomes an active defender of the democratic order and the rights of nations, or it falls into the trap of political inertia, which will ultimately cost everyone dearly.

In this perspective, the issue of supporting Ukraine is not aid to some foreign country, but a long-term, strategic, and unalternative investment in the security of the West, civilizational survival, and historical justice.

This is an investment in the security of a radical rethinking of the very nature of Western strategy, which has been captive to the doctrine of «escalation management» for too long, instead of focusing on victory and seizing the strategic initiative, which can once and for all deprive the aggressor of the tools of blackmail and forceful intimidation.

Today, the European security architecture built after World War II rests solely on the stability of the Ukrainian front. The collapse or significant weakening of this barrier will trigger an irreversible process of degradation of NATO and the European Union as effective security and political blocs.

The West’s capitulation to the aggression of the terrorist Russian Federation will demonstrate to other revisionist forces in the world that nuclear blackmail and border violations are effective tools for achieving criminal goals.

And the West’s strategic maturity now lies in moving from «deep sympathy» for Ukraine, which has already completely discredited itself, to an active strategy of containment, where full military and economic integration of Ukraine is the only real guarantor of long-term peace on the European continent.

The West is simply doomed to go through a painful transformation of geopolitical thinking and inevitably move to pragmatic realpolitik, when Ukraine is no longer perceived as an object of humanitarian care, but becomes the cornerstone of a new European security architecture.

The previous paradigm of deterrence through appeasement of the aggressor has finally discredited itself, demonstrating that a lack of determination only provokes the further expansion of totalitarianism and critically destabilizes the global legal order.

In current realities, the strategic maturity of the Euro-Atlantic community is measured not only by the volume of financial assistance, but also by the readiness for long-term institutional integration of Ukraine, since the formation of «gray zones» in Eastern Europe automatically generates a constant threat of a major war.

Military integration, which involves full compatibility of defense-industrial complexes and expansion of security guarantees, combined with deep economic integration, is the only effective tool for creating an unacceptable price for aggression for the criminal regime of dictator Putin.

Making Ukraine an integral part of the Western security and economic space is not an act of altruism, but an unalternative pragmatic calculation by the West to stabilize the continent, preserve transatlantic unity, and lay the foundation for lasting peace for decades to come.