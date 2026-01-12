Saving Russia from collapse, Washington will repeat the same mistake as in the 1990s. Because it not be able to anyone to turn Russia into a democratic state

The «peace talks» that are allegedly being held between the United States, the Russian Federation and Ukraine are very reminiscent of an unfair game of two against one. US President Donald Trump is less and less able to hide that he is actually on the side of Moscow, even when, under the guise of «peace», he is trying The «peace talks» that are allegedly being held between the United States, the Russian Federation and Ukraine are very reminiscent of an unfair game of two against one.

US President Donald Trump is less and less able to hide that he is actually on the side of Moscow, even when, under the guise of «peace» is trying be able to Kyiv for Ukraine’s quick surrender to the Putin regime.

And this may continue for a long time, because Trump, who is assuming powers that he does not actually have under the American constitution, is successfully covering up the minimization of aid to Ukraine. According to his logic, why help Ukrainians at all when a «peace process» is underway, which is guaranteed to lead to the long-awaited «peace» someday.

But despite the fact that Ukraine has chosen the generally correct tactics, not rejecting the proposals of the United States, trying to pursue its own line, in the end this is not able to correct the situation. After all, the Russian dictator Putin is clearly stalling for time, Moscow is not going to make any changes to its position, and Donald Trump wants to conduct business with Moscow so much that he is no longer able to hide it.

In general, an absolutely incomprehensible situation is developing – almost 70 percent of Americans support assistance to the Ukrainian state, but Trump constantly pretends that this does not matter to him. And he is trying, constantly increasing pressure, to force the Ukrainians to surrender.

And this is at a time when Ukraine is not losing, and the Russian Federation is half a step away from economic, and therefore further and political collapse. There is no doubt that the president of the United States will not manage to be convinced that Putin cannot be an ally of America, that by saving Russia from collapse, Washington will repeat the same mistake as in the 1990s. No one will ever turn Russia into a democratic state.

But Trump does not even care that in 2026 the Republican Party may lose Congress and the Senate. Friendship with Putin is the most important thing in the world for him now, and what will happen next with the Ukrainians does not worry him at all. The Russian Federation has gained an ally in the White House, and that is why Putin so brazenly ignores all the proposals of Ukraine and Europe that could really lead to peaceful agreements.

Ukrainians have tried many times to prove their rightness to the Americans, but today those who make decisions in Washington are either deaf to our proposals or openly ignore them. Trump’s entourage is zombified by Moscow and sees in Putin an opportunity to make big money on «friendship» with the Russian terrorist regime, hypocritically rejecting all moral and democratic principles and values.

Trump’s supporters behave as if the human rights and freedoms do not concern Ukrainians, and during the negotiation process, they constantly take the rule of international law out of the context of Russia’s war in Ukraine. So isn’t it time for Ukrainians to directly appeal to the American people?

As you know, Congress and the Senate are key representative institutions of the United States, representing Americans, almost 70 percent of whom support Ukraine. Thus, a direct appeal by Ukrainian citizens for help to congressmen and senators, if the White House does not want to hear them, would be a completely logical and justified step.

Here we can talk about «information volunteering», when Ukrainian citizens appeal to congressmen at the general American level or at the level of individual states. Especially where local authorities are controlled not by representatives of the Democratic, but by the Republican Party, who do not take into account American support for Ukrainians. So that not only the US Congressman from the Republican Party Don Bacon understands that the demand of the American negotiators on behalf of Donald Trump for Ukraine to «surrender» its territories to Russia is a «Chamberlain step».

If such appeals become widespread, and they, or fragments of them, are quoted in such leading American publications as The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, or The New York Times, as well as in local newspapers of individual states, then the current Trump administration will not be able to hide from the American people the true state of relations between the United States and Ukraine and theirs playing along with Russia.

It is important to understand that although influential newspapers at the state level, although less well-known than national ones, are nevertheless key to local politics. Among them, it is worth highlighting: The Seattle Times (Washington), The Denver Post (Colorado), The Miami Herald (Florida), The Boston Globe (Massachusetts), The Minneapolis Star Tribune (Minnesota), The Detroit Free Press (Michigan), The Arizona Republic (Arizona), The Dallas Morning News (Texas), The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Georgia), San Francisco Chronicle (California), Houston Chronicle (Texas).

If it were possible to provoke a discussion in the American hinterlands about the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the role of the Republican Party and Trump in this, then it would be possible to draw attention to a problem whose fair solution cannot be postponed for the future.

Ukrainians now need to think about switching to non-standard political methods if Donald Trump and his entourage believe that international law does not apply to Ukraine. The American Congress and Senate can do for Ukraine what the White House does not want and does not want to do. Then we will appeal directly to the American people and their representatives.

Because, as we see from the experience of almost a year of Trump’s presidency, he is not going to change his strategy regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine. He will continue to reject everything that Vladimir Putin does not like during the negotiation process. At the same time, he will continue to bluff, evade what was said earlier, puff out his cheeks, blame everything on his predecessor Joe Biden. And the Russian dictator will continue to launch missiles at Ukrainian cities, residential buildings, civilian facilities, heat and power systems. And it does not matter whether Trump does not have the courage to stop Putin or just don’t want to do it.

And this is at a time when Ukraine, by repelling the invasion of the Russian Federation, is strengthening the backbone of Europe. It is only necessary to provide the Ukrainians with the longer-range missiles needed for a knockout blow to Putin’s terrorist troops and his sadistic regime.

How to establish a direct connection between Ukrainians and Americans? It is necessary to convey to the American people and their representatives in Congress the truth about how critically important assistance to Ukraine is for the preservation of the current international order and world civilization.

The Ukrainian state must not fall, but must withstand the blows of the terrible Moscow horde. After all, it is impossible to allow the personal sympathies of the President of the United States to the Russian dictator Putin to become a decisive factor in American international policy. Americans can help Ukrainians survive, and now everything must be done to ensure that the voice of Ukraine is heard by the people of the United States.