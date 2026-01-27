Pan-European security must be indivisible

Pan-European security must be indivisible. This principle is the foundation of the modern security architecture, where the security of each individual state is inextricably linked to the security of all others. Some Western experts still argue that what is happening with Ukraine matters only to Ukrainians. And we, they say, have done more than we should have done for a country that is not a NATO member.

This approach of skeptics ignores the fact that Ukraine is today the only real shield for the entire European security architecture. If we analyze the situation more deeply, it becomes obvious that by helping Ukraine, the West is not doing it a «service», but is making the most profitable investment in its own survival. Therefore, Ukraine’s victory is not only a matter of justice, but a strategic necessity for the security of the entire democratic world.

Europeans, like the United States, have helped Ukraine a lot, but absolutely not enough to turn the tide in the Russian-Ukrainian war in Ukraine’s favor. While supporting Ukraine is not «charity», but a rational calculation that allows you to avoid a much larger and more expensive war in the future.

It is not very likely that Donald Trump will become a staunch supporter of the Ukrainian state sometime during his second presidential term. In this case, Europeans must take responsibility for the fate of the European continent. After all, the war in Ukraine is Putin’s first step. Europe must determine for itself whether it will be the last, or whether there will be further steps.

Given the current situation, the question arises whether Europeans are ready to independently continue to help Ukraine fight for its independence. Will a united Europe decide to save on its security and then wait for the invasion of hordes of Russian barbarians on its territory.

President of the United States Donald Trump spent a year proving to the whole world that it is impossible to agree on anything with dictator Putin. But he continues to bend his political line, pretending that «peace» with Moscow is close, thereby giving the Kremlin a chance to continue its bloody war in Ukraine.

Ukraine is facing an unequal struggle against a terrible totalitarian monster – the Russian Federation. And if the Americans are ready to abandon their democratic ideals, which they have been spreading to the world around them for decades, then it is only a matter of time before democratic Taiwan is occupied by China.

In this case, the US is signaling that it is almost ready to divide the world into three spheres of influence with the totalitarian rulers of Russia and the People’s Republic of China. If this really happens, then terrible times await the international community. And the division of the sovereign territory of Ukraine, which was one of the founders of the UN, will be only the beginning of changing the borders of many countries, by those who will be stronger.

Since 1945, no UN member state has been annexed or liquidated, but this has become Putin’s main goal regarding Ukraine. Currently, this is an unprecedented crime against a great European nation, carried out at the behest of a mad dictator. Once upon a time, the West found the opportunity to send powerful assistance to the totalitarian USSR during the German-Soviet war. But it helped democratic Ukraine in such a dosed and repeatedly very untimely manner that it is very difficult to fully maintain the fronts of confrontation with the Muscovites of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is not easy to predict what the final decisions of America and Europe will be, but Ukrainians and Ukraine will never recognize the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation in 2014 and four Ukrainian regions in 2022. For us, these are not annexed territories, but occupied by Moscow, and this is a big difference.

But if one of Donald Trump’s advisers publicly stated that Russia’s return of Crimea was unrealistic and «not a goal of the United States», then what was your goal when you guaranteed Ukraine’s security by first taking away its nuclear weapons?

Are we moving toward a world where larger nations forcibly destroy smaller nations and take their legitimate lands? If so, then despite the danger of nuclear proliferation, possessing them may seem like the only effective deterrent to ensure the continued existence of smaller nations.

In this context, it is not Trump, but the Ukrainians themselves who decide whether to continue the war to reclaim their internationally recognized territories or to cease hostilities and surrender to the mercy of an insidious enemy. After all, the choice to continue the fight is not simply a question of territory, but a question of the physical survival of the Ukrainian nation and its right to live in a free state.

Putin formulated various political fallacies to justify the launch of his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. But he never announced one of his biggest goals – the illegal appropriation of other people’s fertile agricultural lands, the plundering of valuable natural resources and a large number of human potential. And this despite the fact that during the 12 years of war, he voiced almost every possible justification except these.

The fact that the dictator decided to forcibly appropriate Ukrainian natural resources in order to obtain financial and economic benefits is nothing more than geopolitical racketeering. Since the occupation of territories that do not belong to the Russian Federation was a leap back to the imperialism of the 19th century. And I would like to know how the United States intends to continue to remain a superpower if it retreats from world affairs and submits to the terrorist state of Russia?

I want to believe that Europe will begin to wake up, and this will become a necessary prerequisite for successfully resisting the imperial encroachments of the Russians. The European Union must return to the idea of ​​establishing a powerful European military alliance.

It is worth considering that Ukrainians join such a new European military alliance, the basis of which could be the Ukrainian army. Since currently no European army, except for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is capable of resisting aggression from the Russian Federation.

Today, this idea has already moved from the category of theoretical considerations to the plane of official proposals and international discussion. This military alliance could become a new security architecture, where Ukraine is not just a recipient of aid, but the main donor of security for the entire continent.

Such a new alliance, which will be called upon to implement the guarantee of the security of European states, could be called the Alliance of the European Security Initiative (AESI).

The idea of ​​​​the Alliance of the European Security Initiative is based on the need for a fundamental transformation of the security architecture of the continent. And Ukraine, having unique combat experience, can become a key initiator and foundation of such an association.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has exposed all the vulnerabilities of European security. Therefore, it is time to begin the transformation of security on the European continent.

Ukraine, with its vast experience of war with the terrorist Russian Federation, should become one of the initiators of the creation of the Alliance for European Security Initiative (AESI).

After all, pan-European security must be indivisible. This principle is the foundation of the modern security architecture, where the security of each individual state is inextricably linked to the security of all others.