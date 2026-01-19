According to geopolitical logic, the West’s strategy should no longer consist in containing the Putin regime, but in moving towards its destruction in one way or another

Putin’s manic obsession with the idea of destroying the Ukrainian state suggests that it is necessary to fight the Russian dictator like a maniac. The terrorist genocide of Ukraine shows that his actions have long gone beyond the boundaries of rational geopolitics and have acquired signs of irrational demonicness.

Now Vladimir Putin is the number one terrorist in the world. But if earlier the United States saw his destruction as the only possibility of neutralizing Osama bin Laden, now they are trying to come to an agreement with the Russian dictator, not realizing that it is impossible to come to an agreement with terrorists. They only need to be eliminated.

But American President Donald Trump has spent almost a year in vain attempts to appease Putin, thereby giving him the opportunity to continue the bloody war in Ukraine. Although he is not going to give up his maniacal demonism, which is based on the denial of Ukrainian statehood and the desire to return Ukraine to full control of Moscow, not even for an iota.

As of the beginning of 2026, this Putin strategy remains unchanged, and the Kremlin is preparing for a long confrontation to achieve its goals. Thus, the collective West should develop its new strategy towards Russia, which in no case should be based on pseudo-negotiations that are not capable of leading to any «peace». Moscow did not attack Ukraine to make peace with it.

According to geopolitical logic, this strategy should no longer consist in containing the Putin regime, but in moving towards its destruction in one way or another. And this should not only involve increasing sanctions and completely blocking the activities of the Russian shadow fleet, but also a sharp increase in the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Which is necessary not only to stop the creeping offensive of Russian terrorist troops, but also to completely expel Muscovites from all Ukrainian lands.

In the 5th year of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the West should finally admit that adhering to the strategy of attrition and containment of Muscovy has not worked. Therefore, it is necessary to proceed to direct actions to destroy Putin’s regime. It is necessary to completely reject arguments such as the fact that the removal of the totalitarian ruler of the Russian Federation without a clear stabilization plan can lead to chaos in a country with a huge nuclear arsenal. Because the longer Putin can stay in power in Russia, the greater the destabilization there will be after his renunciation of it.

And the adherence by America, the European Union and NATO to avoiding direct confrontation with Russia and focusing on supporting Ukraine on a residual principle has not worked. Therefore, it is necessary to develop a new concept of action that will take into account all previous mistakes and miscalculations.

It is obvious that until now Putin has been hiding behind the possibility of nuclear escalation. After all, he and his imperial propagandists constantly repeat that the official nuclear doctrine of the Russian Federation provides for the use of nuclear weapons in the event of a threat to the existence of the state. At the same time, concepts are skillfully replaced, identifying the Russian dictator with the state. This allowed Moscow to avoid direct NATO intervention for a long time, given the likely risks of starting a nuclear war.

The time is coming when the Western community should put the Russian elites before a difficult choice – you remove the Kremlin leader from power, or all your financial assets, villas, palaces, estates, yachts, airplanes and other status real estate that you purchased for yourself in Western countries with «honestly stolen» money – will be confiscated. There is simply no other way to influence the Moscow establishment.

Having said how you will do it, it is up to you. We are not going to negotiate anything further with this political paranoid. And the alternative to ignoring this last proposal will be the inevitable division of the Russian Federation as a result of the civil confrontation that is steadily approaching, and your loss of control over the territories of small peoples that have been occupied for centuries.

It does not matter to us whether Putin loses power during a palace coup or whether you remove him in other ways. And we are ready to negotiate further only with the new Russian authorities, and you must make the choice yourself.

And if the President of the United States Donald Trump is really interested in ending the Russian-Ukrainian war as soon as possible, then it is necessary to act by force, because the Putinists do not understand other arguments.

And while such a decision will be ripe in America and Europe, it is necessary to complete the international isolation of the Putin regime in the near future. Having made efforts to ensure that it is no longer profitable for communist China to assist a criminal the criminal Kremlin power.

Putin’s regime is leading Russia to self-destruction. And the fact that it can still somehow hold on is due to the fact that the Russian population is in a state of deep apathy and under the influence of powerful chauvinistic propaganda, and cannot get rid of its zombification by imperial narratives.

The cult of the «great state» is so ingrained in the minds of Muscovites that this idea has become the foundation of their national identity, where individual freedoms are always sacrificed for ephemeral expansionist «greatness».

This cult of the «great state» is complemented by the following key elements of Russian identity:

messianism and «civilizational exceptionalism». The idea of Russia as a separate «state-civilization» with a special historical mission;

personalization of power – a tradition where the leader of the state is placed above institutions, and the stability of society rests on the figure of the «leader»;

defensive consciousness – the perception of the state as a fortress that constantly opposes the «hostile environment», namely the collective West;

imperial nostalgia – the cult of victories, especially in the Second World War, which is used to legitimize the status of a «superpower» and justify territorial conquests;

the priority of state interests over individual rights, which has historically been entrenched as «serving the Motherland».

All these components together form an ideology where the state is the highest value, and the well-being of a citizen is viewed only as a derivative of its greatness. And the greatness of the state is measured not by the quality of life, but by force. A citizen of the Russian Federation is not simply obliged to work for the state, but must be ready to give his life for its interests.

In Muscovy, state propaganda actively revived Soviet and imperial myths about the «sacred duty». According to this, death for the interests of the leader or the geopolitical ambitions of the new empire is presented as the highest manifestation of heroic self-sacrifice, patriotism and valor.

The totalitarian regime in Russia led to complete state control over all spheres of life. The result was the monopolization of power, the elimination of the opposition, manipulation of «elections», the transformation of the media into an instrument of state ideology that forms a distorted picture of reality and cultivates the image of an «external enemy», censorship, restrictions on the Internet and blocking of independent media, the criminalization of dissent – the introduction of laws on «fake news» and «discrediting the army», which allow the population to be imprisoned for any criticism of state policy.

As a result, this population has lost touch with reality so much that the propaganda statement «Putin is Russia, and Russia is Putin» has become the cornerstone of the construction of a totalitarian state, transformed into an instrument for the implementation of the private interests of the Kremlin dictator.

The statement of the Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, first articulated in October 2014 – «there is Putin – there is Russia, there is no Putin – there is no Russia» – laid the ideological foundation for the identification of the state with one person. This concept became the starting point for the transformation of Russian authoritarianism into a rigid totalitarian system, where the existence of the country is considered impossible without a dictator. This approach became a sentence for the political system of the Russian Federation, as it deprived it of mechanisms of continuity and alternative development.

However, this has been the case until now. The «Maduro precedent» should influence the decisions of political elites, pushing them to act in advance. After all, if they manage to agree with the security forces from the despot’s inner circle, it is quite likely that they will be able to come to a consensus on the issue that Putin has already become a threat to their own well-being and security.

This can be called a palace coup, the overthrow of the dictator’s power, or the collapse of the old order, but this will not change the essence of the historical decision.

Russia can still be saved from collapse, but for this it is necessary to act quickly and decisively. Putin and Russia cannot survive at the same time – now the word is for those who can realize this.