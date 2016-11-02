Стилист Бейонсе выпустила наряды для Барби
Теперь у легендарной куклы очень крутой гардероб
Стилист Марни Сенофонте, которая разрабатывала образы поп-дивы Бейонсе для мирового турне Formation, выпустила коллекцию нарядов для легендарной куклы Барби. Кукла одета по последним модным тенденциям. В коллекции, разработанной стилистом, много денима, рюшей, колготки-сетка и массивные аксессуары.
К сожалению, приобрести эти наряды пока нельзя, зато какую дозу вдохновения можно получить при просмотре фото, которые стилист Марни Сенофонте опубликовала в социальной сети Instagram.
IT’S BARBIE + MARNIXMARNI! Our unique style personalities have been brought to life through this collaboration with @marnixmarni and her one-of-a-kind creations! "Denim transcends its stereotype, which is why I use it so often in styling, it’s masculine and feminine, as well as being both compliant and REBELLIOUS!” says stylist and creative director Marni Senofonte. Swipe through and view more details in Stories! #barbie #barbiestyle
IT’S BARBIE + MARNIXMARNI! To create Victorian Punk, stylist and and creative director Marni Senofonte (@marnixmarni) mixes two opposing influences to make a style statement. “Victorian Punk has been long brewing inside me, the nonconformist in me naturally manifested Victorian into Victorian Punk and the Barbie crew wears it well!” says Marni. #barbie #barbiestyle
