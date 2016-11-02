  1. Головна
    Стилист Бейонсе выпустила наряды для Барби

    • Сьогодні, 18:54
    Теперь у легендарной куклы очень крутой гардероб

    Стилист Марни Сенофонте, которая разрабатывала образы поп-дивы Бейонсе для мирового турне Formation, выпустила коллекцию нарядов для легендарной куклы Барби. Кукла одета по последним модным тенденциям. В коллекции, разработанной стилистом, много денима, рюшей,  колготки-сетка и массивные аксессуары.

    К сожалению, приобрести эти наряды пока нельзя, зато какую дозу вдохновения можно получить при просмотре фото, которые стилист Марни Сенофонте опубликовала в социальной сети Instagram.

    Джерело: Pink

