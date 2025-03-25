Chaos in Donald Trump’s mind poses threat beyond Ukraine

What would have become of Western civilization if, in 480 BC, the king of the Greek city-state of Sparta, Leonidas, had told his Spartan warriors before the Battle of Thermopylae that, since the Persians had the better hand, they should go home?

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social: «Since Russia continues to strike Ukraine today, I am seriously considering the possibility of imposing large-scale banking sanctions – sanctions and tariffs on Russia – until a ceasefire is reached and a final peace agreement is established».

This statement from Trump quickly spread worldwide, sparking numerous expert comments, with many left guessing about what the leader of the world’s most powerful country truly meant.

At the same time, the U.S. president ordered Ukraine to be cut off from everything possible. This has already led to an increase in casualties among its civilian population. In response to Russia’s latest attacks, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk remarked: «This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians».

Currently, the true stance of the U.S. president toward Ukraine is revealed in his interview on March 9 with Fox News. When asked by journalist Maria Bartiromo if he worries that his behavior might mean Ukraine won’t survive, Trump responded: «Well, it might not survive anyway. But, you know, we have weaknesses with Russia. You know, it takes two to tango».

By cutting off assistance, he knowingly threw Ukraine under the wheels of history’s train. And Donald Trump cares absolutely nothing about what may happen to Ukraine next; for him, the main thing is for it to capitulate to Russia. And he positioned himself as a «peacemaker».

After Trump proclaimed that his presidency was stronger than Washington’s rule, it became absolutely clear that there is no chance he is capable of conducting sound foreign policy. He sees himself as both God and the King of America, and his ego poses a great danger to the United States.

Donald Trump is quickly moving towards abandoning the alliances that America has built with its allies over many decades, drifting toward Moscow. He is making decisions that would have been considered absolutely impossible under his predecessors.

Looking at the history of alliances, they are necessary to fight enemies of different military calibers, but they are extremely difficult to maintain and manage. NATO is the most rationally developed and supported alliance in history, but it requires a superpower to create a coordinated center and mechanisms for interaction between the member states. The United States was that center.

Trump believes that power is based on fear, not trust. He thinks that with the wealth and power controlled by America, they can easily do whatever they want simply by showing their invincibility. However, if he truly wants the U.S. to remain powerful and respected internationally, what is needed is a demonstration of strength, not the desire to please Moscow by pushing Ukraine to capitulate under the guise of an ephemeral «peace» on its terms.

Given Donald Trump’s affinity for Putin, his threat to increase sanctions against Russia may be theatrical. The key point may lie in what is implied by it. A deal that rewards Russia for its war by conceding even one square meter of Ukrainian land is not a deal – it is capitulation. Any settlement that rewards Russia in this way would only strengthen its power, allowing Putin to regroup and return to Ukraine in a few years to occupy new territories. Such a dubious «settlement» would not resolve the problem of Moscow’s aggression. On the contrary, it would provoke further aggression in the future.

All of this is happening against the backdrop of Donald Trump, who, in a very short time since the beginning of his presidency, managed to completely destroy mutual trust with Europe. Restoring this broken trust will be incredibly difficult.

Undoubtedly, Europe needs to step up and invest more in its own security. However, the strong Western alliance, which has been active for 80 years, has also benefited America. Now, we are witnessing the collapse of this alliance at a time when the world has become more aggressive, divided, and dangerous than ever before.

It is safe to say that the North Atlantic Alliance has been an effective tool in Washington’s capable hands, helping it maintain global stability, giving the United States greater diplomatic power and credibility, promoting American economic growth, and serving as a deterrent to potential adversaries. Everyone needs allies, even a superpower. No nation, no matter how strong and powerful, can face the challenges it encounters alone.

But now, Trump has started behaving as if Europe is an American vassal, retroactively presenting it with bills for its freedom and support, which were not provided by him personally, but by the American people. And as they say, that’s two very different things.

At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump wants to reintegrate Russia into the global economy. However, it’s worth recalling that since 1991, the world’s democracies have used carrots to entice Russia. But people like Putin need sticks, not carrots, to understand that he is not all-powerful in global geopolitics. The situation is shaping up in such a way that soon Europe will have to contend with not only Putin, but also Trump.

Trump is reluctant to realize that dictator Putin will never voluntarily give up on Ukraine. His fixed idea was and is to destroy Ukrainian statehood and eliminate the Ukrainian nation. That’s why the Kremlin has worked so hard to keep Ukraine on the doorstep of the European Union and NATO for three decades.

And now, if Trump wants to withdraw America from NATO, it will be his best gift to the Russian Federation. Ironically, if Russia gains power over Europe, Putin will be able to turn half the world against the United States. Although Donald Trump will not last forever, the distorted, horrific world he will shape to fit his distorted perception of reality will continue to be reality.

Although Trump dislikes NATO, NATO has never been about defending Europe alone, first against the Soviet Union and then against the Russian Federation. It has also served the strategic geopolitical interests of the United States to maintain its influence, increase its military power, and shape the global security system. In this sense, the North Atlantic Alliance is not an American charity. It is a strategic investment that serves the United States as much as it serves Europe.

If Washington truly viewed this as a burdensome task, it would have long ago ended its NATO membership. But it hasn’t, because the reality is far more complex. Since alliances are formed by the United States, they are crucial to American national security. Therefore, the only beneficiary of Trump’s abandonment of allies would be dictator Putin, who, like all of Russia, remains America’s arch-enemy.

But how can we convey to Donald Trump that if Putin truly wanted peace, as the U.S. president claimed, he wouldn’t have started a war in Ukraine? How can we explain to Trump that this is a war of extermination against the Ukrainian people? Putin wants all Ukrainian lands, considering them his own. However, the Russian dictator greatly underestimated the resolve, courage, and resilience of the brave Ukrainian people, and now he is trapped in this war of attrition.

If the Ukrainian army had access to sufficient American and European weapons, as required by the frontlines fighting Russian invaders, by the fall of 2023, it would have been possible to drive the Moscow terrorist forces out of almost all Ukrainian territories.

However, the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden helped Ukraine in a way that prevented defeat but also prevented victory. Now, the new American president, Donald Trump, is imposing nothing less than «peace through capitulation» on Ukraine.

At the same time, Donald Trump is spreading a new absurdity, claiming that he is so «brave» that he would tell Putin he will impose tariffs on the virtually non-existent trade between Russia and the U.S.

Currently, Russia represents the greatest threat to the world order since World War II. Despite the fact that the Russian Federation is weaker than the U.S. in military and economic terms, it remains a devious and deadly enemy with close ties to another emerging superpower, China. Therefore, President Trump’s hasty push to make a deal with Ukraine could have long-term consequences for the security of both America and the world.

The worst part of the situation that has objectively unfolded is that, in addition to the general, fleeting effectiveness of human perception, personality disorder significantly impairs human judgment. In Trump’s case, it seems that he has deficiencies in both psychological areas. As is known, Trump often subjects objective data to his personal ideas. This subjectivization of a goal (such as the claim that the 2020 elections were stolen) causes him to constantly get confused in his thoughts, misinterpret reality, and make mistakes.

Donald Trump is an anomaly in history. Any country that bases its long-term decisions on his distorted whims is preparing for an inevitable catastrophe. For now, Trump behaves as though Putin’s Russian Federation has become Washington’s ally. However, Russia has always spent its potential on internal tyranny and external imperialism. The imperialistic invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation has confirmed this.

According to Reuters, anonymous officials say that Donald Trump actually plans the opposite – easing sanctions ahead of a meeting with Putin. And knowing the 47th U.S. president’s affinity for Moscow, Trump’s public statements on Ukraine are hardly trustworthy.

One can only imagine how the fate of Western civilization would have unfolded if, in 480 BC, King Leonidas of the Greek city-state of Sparta had told his Spartan warriors before the Battle of Thermopylae that, since the Persians had better maps, they should retreat home.

Donald Trump still refuses to understand that the outcome of the war in Ukraine will determine the fate not only of Ukrainians and Europeans but also of Western democracy.

Lucifer, in the form of Putin, offers Trump a devilish choice – to succumb to the dark forces of evil or to fight and defeat them. And the final choice the American president makes now will determine the future of all human civilization.