The Kremlin factor: Russian aggression has provoked a systemic crisis that has transformed Ukraine’s subjectivity into a key factor in the restructuring of the global security architecture

Today’s global security architecture is not just cracking – it is in a state of free fall. With his full-scale invasion of Ukraine and systematic blackmail of the international community, Russian dictator Putin has finally destroyed the illusion of stability, putting the world in a regime of uncontrollable and growing geopolitical turbulence. And this is not a coincidence, but a deliberate strategy of chaos aimed at dismantling the Western liberal order.

Analyzing the roots of this crisis, Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of the American magazine The Atlantic, aptly noted: «The world that Putin seeks to create is a world where might determines right, and borders are only temporary lines that can be erased at the dictator’s will». This quote highlights the main challenge of our time: we have found ourselves at a point where the old rules of the game no longer apply, and new ones have not yet been written, forcing the world’s leading powers to balance on the brink of global collision.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 was a tectonic shift that finally destroyed the security architecture of the post-Cold War era. This attack not only destroyed the previous system of international security, but also plunged our planet into a period of deep geopolitical instability and unpredictability. In view of this, Russia’s war in Ukraine should be seen as a key element in the formation of a new type of global confrontation, which will not necessarily take the form of a classic world war, but already has signs of a systemic confrontation between blocs of states, values, and models of world order.

First of all, it is worth noting that the very structure of the international system has undergone profound changes. If after the end of the Cold War, the tendency towards unipolarity with the undisputed leadership of the United States dominated, today the world is increasingly approaching fragmented multipolarity.

The war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine became the point at which revisionist states openly challenged the existing international order. As a result, modern armed confrontations have ceased to be local, forming a coherent «network of crises» and interconnected geopolitical tension.

Analyzing the risks of a broader global conflict, it is worth considering that the Russian-Ukrainian war has long gone beyond the boundaries of a regional clash and acts as a catalyst for a systemic crisis of the international order.

The first and most obvious risk is a direct clash between NATO and the Russian Federation, which constantly balance on the edge, deliberately provoking escalation. Due to the fact that Moscow resorts to provocations on the borders of Poland and the Baltic states, this creates a constant risk of open clash.

The Russian doctrine of «escalation for the sake of de-escalation» and regular nuclear blackmail have lowered the threshold for the acceptability of the use of weapons of mass destruction, which threatens the decades-old regime of nuclear non-proliferation.

The second aspect concerns the formation of a new architecture of global confrontation. The «Revisionist Bloc», where Russia becomes a junior partner of China, forming together with Iran and North Korea a totalitarian alliance aimed at dismantling the current liberal world order and destroying Western hegemony.

This creates a situation of «triple deterrence» for the United States, which has to simultaneously respond to Russian aggression in Europe, resort to neutralizing Iran’s destabilizing actions in the Middle East, and prepare for a potential conflict over Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific region.

The war in Ukraine has shown China both the power of Western sanctions and the limits of Western defense capabilities, which could push Beijing to take more decisive action if it senses fatigue or disunity in the democratic world.

A third risk is the destabilization of the «Global South». The food and energy insecurity caused by the war has widened the gap between rich and poor countries, fueling anti-Western sentiment in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. This creates an influence vacuum that totalitarian regimes are actively filling, offering alternative security and financing models without demands for democratization.

In addition, the militarization of the economies of leading powers and the disruption of global supply chains are fragmenting world trade into warring blocs, reminiscent of the economic logic of the world wars of the last century.

Ultimately, the war in Ukraine has severely discredited the UN and other international institutions as instruments for preventing aggression, returning the world to the policy of «the right of force» instead of «the power of law».

If Russia’s aggression does not end with its strategic defeat and the restoration of Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders, it will set a dangerous precedent. Stimulating other regional players to implement their territorial encroachments by military means.

The risk of global confrontation today lies not only in the likelihood of a major war, but also in the irreversible transformation of the world into a system of constant confrontation, where chaos becomes the new norm, and stability is an unattainable deficit.

The fourth risk is the hybridization of war. Modern confrontation goes far beyond traditional combat operations. Information operations, cyberattacks, energy pressure, and economic sanctions are becoming integral tools of struggle. The war in Ukraine has shown that the information component is one of the key elements of modern security. In this context, a global confrontation is already taking place – but so far in a «blurred» form, without an official declaration of war.

The fifth risk is economic and resource. The conflict between the two major food exporters has caused serious shocks on world markets, increasing the risks of global instability. Disruptions in logistics, the energy crisis in Europe, and fluctuations in food prices create additional hotbeds of tension, especially in countries of the Global South. In this sense, the war becomes a catalyst for crises, exacerbating already existing socio-economic problems.

The sixth risk is the protracted nature of the war. As of 2026, the conflict has taken on the character of a positional confrontation, where neither side has an advantage. Such a «war of attrition» creates strategic uncertainty and increases the likelihood of radical decisions – from expanding the theater of operations to the use of unconventional means.

In addition, the protracted nature of the war increases the fatigue of the allies and can undermine the unity of the Western coalition, which, in turn, opens up new opportunities for escalation.

The seventh risk is the reformatting of the world order. The weakening of old alliances and the formation of new blocs instead of the European Union and NATO. And the creation of alternative centers of power. Which can be explained by the combination of several long-term trends: the relative weakening of the West-centric model, the growth of the role of regional states and the erosion of universal rules that were formed after the Cold War.

After the end of bipolarity, the dominance of the United States and institutions such as the European Union and NATO seemed to have no alternative, but since the 2010s this architecture has begun to lose its monolithicity. The weakening of old alliances does not mean their disappearance, but rather the transformation of their role.

Within the EU, disagreements on economic policy, migration and security are growing, which undermines the unity of strategic vision. In the case of NATO, despite consolidation against the backdrop of Russian aggression, the asymmetry of interests between the United States and European allies is becoming apparent, and the question of long-term security guarantees also arises. At the same time, these institutions are increasingly responding to crises rather than shaping the agenda.

In parallel, a network of alternative centers of power is forming. This is primarily due to the growing influence of China, which is promoting its own economic and institutional initiatives, such as BRICS and infrastructure projects on a global scale. India, Turkey, Brazil, and the Gulf states are also increasingly acting as independent players, balancing between great powers and promoting multi-vector policies. This creates a situation of «fluid multipolarity», where alliances are becoming less stable and coalitions are situational.

A feature of the new stage is that blocs are formed not only on ideological or military grounds, as was the case during the Cold War, but also around technologies, supply chains, energy and financial systems. Parallel institutional spaces are emerging – from alternative payment mechanisms to regional security formats that do not depend on Western structures. This undermines the universality of globalization and leads to the fragmentation of the world into several interconnected but competitive systems.

We can say that the modern world is moving not towards the complete replacement of old alliances with new ones, but towards a more complex configuration, where traditional institutions coexist with new centers of power, and states strive for maximum strategic autonomy. This means increased uncertainty, more frequent conflicts of interest and, at the same time, wider opportunities for maneuver for medium and small states, which can use the competition of large players for their own purposes.

In this context, it is necessary to pay attention to the political dimension. Attempts to «freeze» the Russian-Ukrainian war on Moscow’s terms or to impose solutions unacceptable to Ukraine by the Kremlin will only increase the risks of a wider confrontation, instead of reducing them.

If such agreements are perceived as a weakness of the West, this may stimulate further aggressive behavior of revisionist states. After all, Moscow’s «diplomatic initiatives» are often aimed at buying time and consolidating the positions achieved, rather than achieving a sustainable peace.

Ultimately, the key question is whether it is possible to talk about the beginning of a global conflict now. After all, some Western experts believe that the world is already in a state of a new «hybrid world war», while others insist that mechanisms of deterrence and diplomacy still exist. However, something else is obvious – the level of global instability is one of the highest in recent decades.

Russia’s war against Ukraine creates a complex risk of a broader global confrontation through a combination of several factors: the formation of state blocs, the militarization of international relations, the hybridization of conflicts, economic shocks, and the erosion of global governance mechanisms.

Therefore, the most likely scenario for the near future is not a classic world war, but a prolonged phase of a «dispersed» global conflict, where various regional crises will be interconnected and feed off each other. It is in this logic that the Russian-Ukrainian war has transformed from a local conflict into a determining factor in the global security architecture.

Ukraine has become a key geopolitical node where the configuration of the international order for the entire 21st century is being decided. And the results of this confrontation will lay the foundation for a new system of checks and balances in the world.