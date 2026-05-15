The fear of «Gaddafi’s fate» is a key psychological factor driving every move the Kremlin makes. The footage of the Libyan dictator’s humiliating end became a personal trauma and an obsession for Putin, transforming into a paranoid desire to control everything – from his inner circle to a distorted historical memory

The «unique» way Putin looked at his Moscow parade says a lot. And I, his best friend across the ocean, would not try to attribute a «victory» to him, this «victory» does not smell like one.

It is obvious that the dictator is very afraid of repeating the path of his colleague in the same boat – Muammar Gaddafi. And sometimes one photo can show a lot.

Considering the visual and contextual series of the last parade, it becomes obvious that we are not facing a triumphant, but a dictator in a state of deep strategic defense.

Putin’s external «uniqueness», from specific facial expressions to excessive security measures and the almost complete absence of modern heavy equipment on the pavement, indicates a critical gap between the propaganda myth of «greatness» and the real state of affairs.

It is obvious that this image is destructive: instead of demonstrating strength, the world saw an isolated figure who surrounds himself with foreign leaders of dubious influence only in order to create the illusion of legitimacy.

Fear of the «fate of Gaddafi» is a key psychological factor that determines every step of the Kremlin. The footage of the humiliating end of the Libyan dictator became a personal trauma and obsession for Putin, which transformed into a paranoid desire to control everything – from his closest entourage to distorted historical memory.

That is why any attempts by Western or domestic «peacemakers» to portray the current situation as Putin’s «victory» look absurd.

A real victory does not require sweeping the political field to the state of a desert and constantly expecting a stab in the back.

Every detail of the parade – from the tense posture to the absence of strategic aviation overhead – emphasizes that the resource of «invincibility» has been completely exhausted.

Putin is trying to sell the world stagnation as stability, and defeat as a difficult path to triumph, but the visual language says the opposite: this is a figure under siege by his own fears.

When a dictator starts to care too much about not appearing weak, he has already lost, because true strength does not need such grotesque affirmations.