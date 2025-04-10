Головна Тексти «Главкома» англійською
search button user button menu button

America doesn’t stop searching for real ways to pressure Putin

Микола Княжицький
glavcom.ua
Микола Княжицький
google social img telegram social img facebook social img
America doesn’t stop searching for real ways to pressure Putin
photo: AP

Will Trump force Putin to the negotiating table?

On the first day of April, 50 American senators – representatives of both parties – introduced a bill that could drastically change the rules of the game on the global market and in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

The document proposes «punitive» 500% tariffs on all imports from countries whose residents continue to purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other products. If passed, this bill would significantly shift the dynamics of the global market and the diplomatic landscape surrounding the war in Ukraine.

Whereas previously pressure on Russia was exerted through sanctions, the new approach involves economic leverage against Russia’s partners – primarily China and India.

An important detail: such tariffs could be introduced «if Russia refuses to participate in good-faith peace negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine, or if, after peace is established, it once again undertakes actions that undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty».

«Just a month ago, it would have been hard to imagine the U.S. imposing tariffs on goods from 180 countries. Today, it’s hard to believe in 500% tariffs. But the past few weeks should have taught us to take Washington’s new economic initiatives seriously».

Historically, the U.S. has been cautious about sanctions on Russian energy. Instead of a complete ban, they implemented a $60 price cap; instead of sanctions against major Chinese or Indian companies, they imposed localized restrictions on specific tankers and insurers. The rationale was that without Russian oil, the world risked a major energy crisis.

However, it seems that the experience of using «punitive» tariffs (such as those against Venezuela) has allowed the new U.S. administration to reconsider its cautious stance on Russian energy. Previously, enforcement of sanctions was the responsibility of those who imposed them (i.e., the U.S. Treasury Department). Now, entire countries will be motivated to avoid these punitive tariffs.

Sanctions enforcement no longer requires complex investigations, tracking tankers, or uncovering offshore schemes. A single confirmed purchase of Russian oil by, for example, a Chinese or Indian company, would be enough for the entire country to lose the ability to legally export its goods to the U.S. For export-oriented economies, this is a critical risk. And this, clearly, is what the authors of the bill are counting on.

Whether this will force Putin to come to the negotiating table is hard to predict. But the very fact of such an initiative already carries important significance for Ukraine.

First, it demonstrates bipartisan support for our country in the U.S. Senate, with the initiative being backed equally by Republicans and Democrats. 

Second, despite a change in administration, mixed signals from Washington, and overall cautious rhetoric, America continues to look for real means of pressuring Putin to end the war.

This is a positive signal for Ukraine, especially at a time when other means of influence appear to be losing effectiveness.

Читайте також:

Читайте нас

google news img Читайте нас у Google News telegram social img Читайте нас у Telegram

Коментарі — 0

Авторизуйтесь , щоб додавати коментарі
Іде завантаження...
Показати більше коментарів

Тексти «Главкома» англійською

America doesn’t stop searching for real ways to pressure Putin
America doesn’t stop searching for real ways to pressure Putin
What We Know – And Don't Know – About Trump's Massive Tariff Plan
What We Know – And Don't Know – About Trump's Massive Tariff Plan
Merz Gambit: Germany starts historic rearmament
Merz Gambit: Germany starts historic rearmament
Trump’s illusion of imposing «win-win» concept on Putin shattered by reality
Trump’s illusion of imposing «win-win» concept on Putin shattered by reality
US Military Orders Second Aircraft Carrier Group To Middle East
US Military Orders Second Aircraft Carrier Group To Middle East
Chaos in Donald Trump’s mind poses threat beyond Ukraine
Chaos in Donald Trump’s mind poses threat beyond Ukraine

Найпопулярніше

За день За три дні За тиждень
200K
Онлайн-карта бойових дій в Україні на 10 квітня: ситуація на фронті
71K
Карта повітряних тривог України онлайн 10 квітня 2025
44K
Ексначальник штабу «Азова» Кротевич закликав Сирського залишити посаду
22K
Прогноз магнітних бур на 10-12 квітня: якою буде сонячна активність
18K
Шпигував для ФСБ в обмін на переїзд у Росію. Затримано клірика Московської церкви
16K
Атака на Київ та вибухи у Росії: головне за ніч

Новини

10 квітня: яке сьогодні свято, традиції та заборони
Сьогодні, 00:01
Полонені китайці дають свідчення, Насіров тікає від вироку суду до ЗСУ. Головне за 9 квітня
Вчора, 21:09
9 квітня: яке сьогодні свято, традиції та заборони
Вчора, 00:01
Візит прем’єра Бельгії до Києва, ЗСУ взяли у полон громадян Китаю. Головне за 8 квітня
8 квiтня, 20:54
Підписання закону про добросовісного набувача та погрози Трампа у бік Китаю. Головне за 7 квітня
7 квiтня, 20:51
«Сталевий фронт» передає 70 дронів-розвідників на Покровський напрямок
7 квiтня, 17:53

Прес-релізи

Дієві стратегії лідерів у 2025-му: понад 40 СЕО та власників бізнесів на Business Wisdom Summit
Дієві стратегії лідерів у 2025-му: понад 40 СЕО та власників бізнесів на Business Wisdom Summit
19 березня, 13:37
Social ico fb Social ico twitter Social ico youtube Social ico mail Social ico rss

© 2009-2025, «Українські медійні системи». Всі права захищені

Онлайн-медіа «Інформаційне агентство «Главком», ідентифікатор медіа – R40-01991. Власник: ТОВ «Хаб Главком»

Публікація всіх авторських матеріалів та відеороликів «Главкома» дозволена тільки за умови прямого лінка на сайт. Для інтернет-видань обов’язковим є розміщення прямого, відкритого для пошукових систем лінка у першому абзаці на конкретну новину, статтю чи відео.

Політика конфіденційності (Privacy Policy). Правила сайту

Партнери: depositphotos.ua , opendatabot.ua