The most influential Hungarian newspaper, Magyar Nemzet, considered the informal mouthpiece of the Orbán regime, published an article titled Viktor Orbán: Hungary Does Not Support Ukraine’s EU Membership

One can debate at length the truthfulness of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s statement, who has consistently followed a pro-Moscow policy toward Ukraine. But one thing is clear: neither the European Union nor NATO is currently able to stop this Kremlin ally within the leading European institutions. This means that Moscow, through its Hungarian proxy, will continue trying to influence European unity and repeatedly attempt to divide the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance.

Magyar Nemzet cites Viktor Orbán’s words, who emphasized in Brussels that, according to the Voks 2025 poll, 2,168,431 people said «no» to Ukraine’s EU membership. Although the Hungarian opposition exposed this «referendum» as fraudulent, Orbán continues to mislead Moscow by declaring: «95% of votes were «no», and 5% said «yes». Given this situation, I arrived here with a strong mandate. Today, with the voice of over two million Hungarians at the hearings, I will say that Hungary does not support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. These are plain facts».

Of course, after such statements, the question can be posed differently, since it turns out that a state whose leader is an open ally of Putin remains part of the united European structures. Perhaps Viktor Orbán, as Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico is already planning, should also consider withdrawing Hungary from NATO?

It is complete absurdity that Ukraine, which is defending the European continent from the Russian invasion, is not part of the EU and NATO, while Moscow’s agents, who obstruct Europe, remain members of the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance.

Not to mention that Orbán’s Hungary has long maintained complicated «relations» with its neighbors, in countries where Hungarian minorities live. This is not much different from the relationship the Russian Federation has with Russian minorities outside its borders, which constantly causes additional problems for the EU and NATO.

The Hungarian Prime Minister’s argument regarding Ukraine’s non-membership in the European Union and NATO remains unchanged. According to Orbán: «Hungary cannot be bypassed on the issue of Ukraine’s EU membership because, ultimately, a unanimous decision is needed, and even a unanimous decision is required to open each negotiation cluster. So this will not happen. Today, nothing can happen that would have a legal impact on Ukraine’s EU membership. Statements can be made, people can talk, but the Union will also lack a common position because Hungary does not support it. Those who disagree with us individually, twenty-six or however many there are, can say whatever they want; there is freedom here as well».

It is very important for Orbán that Putin sees that he is constantly paying off Russia’s energy handouts and has no intention of ever stopping his subversive work in the European Union. What should prompt official Brussels to make the logical decision to finally take seriously the cessation of the subversive activities of Putin’s servants from the far-right parties?

Because it is quite clear that if the necessity to draw appropriate conclusions continues to be ignored, no one knows how much longer united Europe can survive. The choice is very simple: either you get crushed, or you become ruthless toward Europe’s enemies.

If we integrate Ukraine into the European Union, «Orbán emphasized», then the war will also be integrated, and we would not want to be part of a community with a country that is at war and poses a direct threat to us. If an EU member is at war, then the European Union is also at war, and we do not want that.

This political passage clearly reflects Kremlin propaganda narratives, as one of the reasons Putin started the war against Ukraine was to permanently block Ukraine’s path to the EU and NATO. Viktor Orbán has simply creatively developed Putin’s argument for Brussels by stating that «if an EU member is at war, then the European Union is also at war», clearly hoping that Moscow’s scare tactics will influence the EU.

Orbán constantly takes advantage of the fact that there is no mechanism to expel Putin’s obedient puppets from Hungary and Slovakia from the EU and NATO. It is obvious that the values of EU unity should not mean tolerating Kremlin mouthpieces who openly undermine the European Union from within. Hungary turns European solidarity into a farce, thereby undermining trust in Europe as the locomotive of Western civilization.

We cannot ignore that Prime Minister Orbán’s idea of restoring «Greater Hungary» also means the occupation of Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region. Although most Hungarians reject such far-right ideas of Orbán’s supporters, these views have become mainstream in Hungary today.

If Putin’s proxy Orbán does not want to be in European structures alongside Ukraine, wouldn’t it be simpler to meet him halfway? Just exclude Hungary from NATO and the EU. As long as the European traitor Viktor Orbán remains in power, in the event of a Russian attack on a NATO country, Hungarians will never raise arms against Orbán’s ally – Russia.

And if Orbán’s regime holds a «referendum» that limits the European Union’s ability to approve important international decisions, this is a strong reason to expel Hungary from the EU and NATO.

Moscow’s fifth column must be completely cleansed from Europe as soon as possible. Because now it looks like this – Viktor Orbán against Ukraine and the European Union: who will win?