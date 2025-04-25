Головна Тексти «Главкома» англійською
Negotiation deadlock

Вадим Денисенко
glavcom.ua
Вадим Денисенко
Negotiation deadlock
It's a no-deal deal where everybody's gonna be guilty later
photo: glavred.net

The next negotiation window will open only after

What will happen next if the WSJ scenario becomes reality?

If the WSJ is correct and the U.S. peace proposal is the recognition of Crimea as Russian and an American protectorate over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, then there will be no peace agreement.

«As for the recognition of Crimea – Kyiv is unlikely to agree to this. If Enerhodar becomes a territory under U.S. administration – Russia will not agree to this. This is an agreement without an agreement, where everyone will end up being at fault».

And now, a bit about what will happen next if this scenario becomes reality.  

  1. For us, it is extremely important not to play the role of the offended party. Only the very strong have the right to be offended in politics.
  2. We will have to sign the agreement regarding our mineral resources, because without it we will 100% not have U.S. support. With this agreement, support is not 100%, but it remains.
  3. The conclusion of these negotiations means that for us, the most important talks will become those between the U.S. and the EU. I have written about this repeatedly and now I will just repeat: our main task is to remain within the political and security perimeter of the EU. I emphasize separately: the U.S. will be forced to conduct these negotiations (unlike our war, the U.S. cannot withdraw from these talks), because this is a key point of confrontation with China.

As for the war, the next negotiation window will open only after the end of the summer military campaign.

