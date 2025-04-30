What is the biggest issue with American peace deal?

The biggest problem with the American peace proposal

This is not even about the legal recognition of Crimea as Russian territory by the Americans themselves. It’s unpleasant. Disgusting. But it's not the first time Trump has done something like this. It's more of a symbolic step.

The key problem is the lifting of sanctions. All of them. The ones that, according to the Russians, don't work, but which they tirelessly try to negotiate, kissing the US president’s behind.

Because it turns out, there is no punishment for the aggressor. Putin took part of Ukraine's territory. Then he stopped further aggression, which he no longer has the strength for.

And he got away with it. Without giving back what was stolen. Damn it, even Ukrainian corrupt officials, when striking a deal with the authorities, return what they were caught with.

And it's not just about justice, though it seems incredibly unjust. It's about the signal. That you can do whatever you want, and there will be no consequences.

This directly encourages both Putin and other aggressors around the world to start wars. And it opens such a Pandora's box that the world will no longer recognize itself.

Putin will turn to his oligarchs and say: «Look. Just as I said, we won. Not against Ukraine. We defeated the USA. We've restored greatness. And we're returning to life as before».

Why wouldn't he try again after such a victory? In a year? In three? In five? Or perhaps someone else, not Putin, might try? Is this a hidden desire of Trump to conquer and annex something, paving the way to his dreams, even though it seems too complicated for the U.S. president?

And of course, this is also a security issue for Ukraine. A stagnant, weak Russia is one of the best guarantees of security.

Of course, in addition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the understanding that every Ukrainian politician must now have – that in order to avoid future wars, one must always be ready.

But without sanctions, Russia will recover much faster and may again think, «Why not?».

Therefore, it is critically important for both Ukraine and the EU to maintain sanctions against Russia, which should not be tied to a ceasefire but to the presence of Russian soldiers on Ukraine's legitimate territory.