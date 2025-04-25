The US is too weak without European support

«Peace is possible only when a comprehensive ceasefire is established»

The U.S. did not really demand that Ukraine recognize Crimea as Russian.

Instead, they wanted Ukraine and European countries to agree that the U.S. could unilaterally recognize Crimea as Russian.

This would result in most of the sanctions imposed on Russia in response to the annexation of Crimea being lifted.

Can Ukraine and European countries agree to this? Of course not. Such a move by the U.S. would open a «Pandora’s box» – there are many territories around the world that stronger neighbors might attempt to seize.

Europe understands well that its enemy is Russia. Moreover, Europe cannot accept that NATO’s strategic goals would be defined by the business interests of Trump and his inner circle. That is absolutely unacceptable to Europe.

If the U.S. were to unilaterally recognize Crimea as Russian, it would mean a break with Europe, a shift to Russia’s side, and a renunciation of its role as a global guarantor of democracy.

Is America ready for that? No. The U.S. is too weak without Europe’s support, and the American public would not support such a policy from its government.

That is precisely why the current administration is nervous about the negative perception of its «peacekeeping» policy by European countries and Ukraine.

What should Ukraine do now? Remind the world of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, their fate, and recognize Crimean Tatar national and territorial autonomy.

This will help the world understand why the annexation of Crimea is absolutely unacceptable.

We need to strengthen European-Ukrainian cooperation and integration.

In foreign policy, President Zelenskyy is generally competent, but in domestic policy, by persecuting the opposition and restricting freedoms, he is slowing down European integration.

Just as Europe does not accept the recognition of Crimea as Russian, it will not accept an authoritarian regime in its ally.

Peace is only possible when a comprehensive ceasefire is established, European stabilization forces are deployed in Ukraine, and Ukraine, Europe, the U.S., and Russia all sit at the negotiating table.

We have a real chance to endure and win – if we don’t make mistakes together.