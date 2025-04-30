Головна Тексти «Главкома» англійською
Putin declares сeasefire to keep drones from flying over visiting leaders on May 9

Віктор Шлінчак
glavcom.ua
Віктор Шлінчак
Putin declares сeasefire to keep drones from flying over visiting leaders on May 9
What is the Russian dictator counting on?
Putin has unilaterally declared a May 9-10 ceasefire as Moscow aims to avoid drone threats during celebrations attended by foreign delegations

Putin has unilaterally announced a ceasefire for May 9-10, which means:

• 1 •

There will be no agreement with the U.S. before that date.

• 2 •

Putin doesn’t want drones flying over the heads of foreign guests during the celebrations in Moscow.

• 3 •

The Kremlin's main plan is to pressure Ukraine into accepting its terms without making any concessions – and they’re sticking to it.

• 4 •

The goal is to make Ukraine appear to derail the «talks», so Moscow keeps inventing stories about «unconditional negotiations» that actually come with conditions.

• 5 •

After May 10, Trump will have to decide whether to keep engaging in this issue or shift focus to domestic matters. I’m leaning toward the latter.

• 6 •

What matters most for us is that the Americans allow us to buy weapons from them.

Джерело

