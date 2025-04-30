Putin declares сeasefire to keep drones from flying over visiting leaders on May 9
Putin has unilaterally declared a May 9-10 ceasefire as Moscow aims to avoid drone threats during celebrations attended by foreign delegations
Putin has unilaterally announced a ceasefire for May 9-10, which means:
• 1 •
There will be no agreement with the U.S. before that date.
• 2 •
Putin doesn’t want drones flying over the heads of foreign guests during the celebrations in Moscow.
• 3 •
The Kremlin's main plan is to pressure Ukraine into accepting its terms without making any concessions – and they’re sticking to it.
• 4 •
The goal is to make Ukraine appear to derail the «talks», so Moscow keeps inventing stories about «unconditional negotiations» that actually come with conditions.
• 5 •
After May 10, Trump will have to decide whether to keep engaging in this issue or shift focus to domestic matters. I’m leaning toward the latter.
• 6 •
What matters most for us is that the Americans allow us to buy weapons from them.
