A chance for Ukraine and the US President himself

It is worth remembering that in international politics, symbols are sometimes no less important than official treaties. Kyiv today also belongs to those capitals where a political gesture can have historical significance.

On August 24, 2026, we will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Ukrainian independence. For all Ukrainians, this is a sacred date, because despite all the efforts of the Russian dictator Putin, Ukraine has persevered, is fighting for its independence and has every chance of expelling Moscow’s enemies from all its internationally recognized territories.

In November 2026, the Republican Party, led by Donald Trump, has a high probability of not winning a majority in Congress and the Senate. And it is Trump’s unexpected arrival in Kyiv that could change the situation for him, clearly showing American voters that America supports Ukraine.

Donald Trump’s visit to Kyiv on August 24, 2026: a strategic decision that can change the course of Ukrainian-American relations and strengthen the global leadership of the United States.

August 2026 has all the prerequisites to become one of the most important political months in the modern history of Ukraine. For Ukraine, this date has long ceased to be just a public holiday. After the start of full-scale Russian aggression, it became a symbol of the struggle for the right of the Ukrainian nation to exist, freedom, democracy, and international law.

Over the long years of war, Ukrainians have proven to the world that independence is not a declaration, but a value for which they are ready to pay the highest price.

That is why this anniversary of independence in 2026 goes far beyond the boundaries of an internal Ukrainian event. In fact, it becomes an important political event of an international scale. Against this background, the issue of the possible participation of world leaders in the celebration in Kyiv acquires special importance.

And among all potential guests, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, attracts special attention. His possible arrival in the Ukrainian capital would be more than just a diplomatic gesture. It could become a powerful geopolitical signal capable of influencing international security, transatlantic unity, and the further development of the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership.

For many decades, the United States has remained one of the key guarantors of international security and the world democratic order. American foreign policy has repeatedly demonstrated that supporting states that defend their sovereignty is part of the strategic interests of the United States itself. And Ukraine today is one of such states. Since its struggle is important not only for Europe, but also for the entire system of international relations.

If President Donald Trump arrives in Kyiv on August 24, 2026, it will be confirmation that regardless of domestic political discussions in the United States, America continues to be a world leader that supports international law, the sovereignty of states, and the principle of the inviolability of borders.

No less important here is the domestic aspect of such a visit. American politics has always been closely connected with symbols and strong political gestures. In the history of the United States, it was the international trips of presidents that often shaped the image of a decisive commander-in-chief and global leader.

At the same time, the impact of any individual foreign policy step on the results of future elections depends on a wide range of factors – the economic situation, domestic politics, public opinion and the course of international events. Although it would be an exaggeration to claim that one visit alone is capable of determining the outcome of an election campaign, it can become an important component of the formation of the president’s political image.

Today, the United States is in a complex international environment. Competition between major powers is growing, and the confrontation between democratic and totalitarian models of development continues. In such conditions, each symbolic step acquires strategic importance. After all, Kyiv has long become not only the capital of Ukraine, but also one of the symbols of the stability of the democratic world.

That is why the personal presence of US President Trump during the celebration of Ukraine’s Independence Day could become a historic event. It would demonstrate that America remains committed to its allies, supports international law, and will never allow the forcible change of borders to become the new norm of world politics.

Donald Trump’s visit also had a significant psychological effect. For Ukrainian society, it would become a sign of respect for the country’s struggle for freedom and independence. For US allies, it would be a confirmation of the stability of the American strategic course. For states that seek to change international borders by force, it would be a reminder that the democratic world is capable of acting together.

The symbolism of the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence is especially important. During this time, the Ukrainian state has gone through a difficult path of formation, experienced economic crises, political transformations, two revolutions, the occupation of part of its territories, and a large-scale war. Despite all the trials, it has preserved its statehood, democratic development, and aspiration for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

During the years of full-scale war, it became obvious that Ukrainian society has an exceptionally high level of national unity. Russia has not achieved its initial political goals, and the Ukrainian state continues to function, develop international partnerships and strengthen its defense capabilities.

And although the further course of the Russian-Ukrainian war depends on many military, economic and diplomatic factors, the decisive factor remains the resilience of Ukrainian society, the ability of the defense forces to deliver asymmetric strikes against the enemy, and the volume and speed of support for Ukraine by international partners.

It is quite obvious that for the American administration, Donald Trump’s trip to Kyiv could be a demonstration that Washington is able to combine a pragmatic approach with the protection of its own strategic interests. A stable and secure Europe meets the national interests of the United States, and support for international law strengthens America’s global positions.

It is worth remembering that in international politics, symbols are sometimes no less important than official treaties. The visit of the US president to Berlin during the Cold War, historic speeches by American presidents in London or other allied capitals became landmark moments that were remembered for decades. Kyiv today also belongs to those capitals where a political gesture can have historical significance.

After all, such a visit could open a new stage in the Ukrainian-American partnership. It is not only about security issues. After the war, Ukraine will need large-scale economic modernization, investments, development of energy, digital technologies, transport infrastructure and industry. American business can play a key role in this process, and political support at the highest level can become an additional incentive for expanding economic cooperation.

Ukraine is today one of the West’s most important partners in the security sector. Its experience of modern warfare, the development of military technologies, cyber defense, and the use of unmanned systems is already being studied by many countries around the world. Cooperation between Kyiv and Washington has significant potential not only in the military, but also in the scientific and technological spheres.

Therefore, the invitation of the President of the United States Donald Trump to Kyiv to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence can be considered a diplomatic initiative that corresponds to the logic of developing a strategic partnership between the two states. The implementation of such a visit depends on political decisions, the security situation, and diplomatic agreements, but the very fact of the invitation would be evidence of Ukraine’s openness to deepening cooperation with its key partner.

History often remembers not only great battles and international agreements, but also symbolic decisions that determined the political direction for decades to come. If the President of the United States visits Kyiv on the 35th anniversary of Ukrainian independence, it could be one of those decisions – a sign of support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, confirmation of the strategic role of the US-Ukrainian partnership, and a demonstration that freedom, independence, and international law remain fundamental values of the democratic world.

Invite US President Donald Trump to Kyiv. After all, his arrival on August 24, 2026 is also in the interests of the current American administration, showing the entire democratic world that the United States continues to be on the side of good.