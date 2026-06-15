How Ukraine ruined Putin's plans

The Russian dictator, reaching out to Ukraine, thought he would grab a «mouse», but instead he came across an enraged «scorpion», whose deadly sting would be the beginning of the end for the empire itself. This geopolitical miscalculation by the Kremlin leader will go down in history as a classic example of strategic blindness, where the victim’s perceived weakness turned out to be his main weapon.

In one of the oldest, most authoritative, and most respected monthly magazines in the United States, The Atlantic, which covers politics and international relations in detail, an article by political analyst Simon Schuster, «What’s Eating «Putin’s Brain»?», appeared, with the subtitle «Even Russia’s leading warmonger has run out of ways to justify the Ukraine invasion».

Simon Schuster writes: «No Russian thinker has worked harder than Aleksandr Dugin to rationalize the invasion of Ukraine. Long before it began, Dugin had developed an entire philosophical system known as «neo-Eurasianism» to explain why Russia, the world’s largest landmass, would have to steal land from its neighbors and kill many thousands of people in the process. His books and lectures on the subject have earned him the nickname «Putin’s brain». This exaggerates his closeness to the Russian president. But his views reflect the sentiment among the war mongers in Moscow, how strongly they support the conflict, and how they try to justify it to themselves and everyone else. Judging by Dugin’s latest statements, they have run out of compelling stories to tell.

Even Dugin, who for decades fetishized the idea of ​​a «civilizational war» between Russia and the West, seems to have changed his mind. Late last month, he ended a solemn fast on social networks with a warning that Russia could lose the war. «With the current elites, he wrote, «our chances not only of winning, but also of simply keeping the country united are critically low».

Putin did indeed use Dugin’s «crazy philosophy» to justify Russia’s aggressive foreign policy, legitimize the concept of the «Russian world», and ideologically justify a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But when he begins to doubt himself, this indicates a deep systemic crisis within the criminal Kremlin regime itself and the obvious collapse of the ideology on which the entire aggressive doctrine of the Russian Federation was built.

Future historians will analyze the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war through the prism of the transformation of the global world order, the technological revolution on the battlefield, and the civilizational choice of peoples.

When considering the modern architecture of global security, we are faced with an unprecedented phenomenon of geopolitical asymmetry. When classical concepts Muscovy’s revanchist imperialism suffers a crushing defeat from the concepts of network resilience and asymmetric resistance.

The initial strategic formula that guided Russian dictator Putin on the eve of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, was based on the traditional great-power paradigm.

The Kremlin viewed Ukraine as a de facto «mouse» – a passive object of international relations, whose existence, subjectivity and geopolitical orbit are determined exclusively by the imperial center in Moscow.

This illusion was based on a long-standing miscalculation of the internal disintegration of Ukrainian society, a misunderstanding of the evolution of national identity after 2014 and a belief in its own hypertrophied military power.

The calculation was based on a classic blitzkrieg strategy: a quick military operation, dismantling the state apparatus, installing a loyal puppet government and further drawing Ukraine into the neo-imperial project.

However, this concept turned out to be a fatal projection of the last century onto modern realities, ignoring the qualitative leap in the development of the Ukrainian nation, which in the three decades since the restoration of Ukraine’s independence has crystallized into a completely new socio-political reality.

Instead of an obedient, submissive «victim» who could be easily captured by force, the Kremlin faced the phenomenon of a powerful, organized and nationwide total asymmetric resistance.

In this metaphorical plane, Ukraine showed itself as a «scorpion» – not in the sense of aggression or as an initiator of confrontation, but as a subject that uses a deadly sting in response to a threat to its own existence. Able to act with unprecedented precision, decentralized to defend its living space and deliver counterattacks that fetter the enemy, who is superior in resources.

Now, Muscovy’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has become not just another stage in the history of geopolitical conflicts in the post-Soviet space. It is also a dramatic lesson for the whole world, how strategic blindness of the leadership of one totalitarian state can lead to unpredictable consequences.

And here it is important to realize that the Kremlin, headed by a dictator who for a long time formed his regime on the principles of totalitarian centralization and demonstrative force, was guided by the wrong logic of assessing the real strength of Ukraine.

In the eyes of the aggressor, Ukraine looked like easy prey, limited in resources, economically weakened, socially divided and able to quickly succumb to external pressure.

Russia’s main miscalculation was the wrong perception of Ukraine as a weak state. This stereotype was formed for a long time under the influence of propaganda and ignoring the stability of Ukrainian defense and democratic structures. Which became a fatal strategic mistake for the Muscovites.

In fact, Ukraine, although it did not have the same material resources and numerical superiority as Russia, possessed an extremely valuable strategic asset – national unity and the ability to mobilize internal forces at a critical moment.

The Ukrainian army has undergone reforms, international support, and combat experience since 2014, when the war in Donbas and the occupation of Crimea had already prepared it to defend state sovereignty.

At the same time, society formed a collective survival strategy that combined civil resilience, technological adaptability, and moral determination. It was this commonality, this «collective immune system» of the country, that turned out to be unexpected and destructive for the aggressor.

At the moment when the Russian dictator, succumbing to internal vanity and the illusion of a quick victory, «stretched out his hand to Ukraine», he actually faced an angry «scorpion».

And this image is not a metaphor without substance – it symbolizes the combination of defensive resilience and the ability to deliver an extremely painful blow in response to a threat. Prepared, mobilized, and motivated, Ukraine was able not only to hold its ground, but also to inflict strategic, political, and image losses on the aggressor that went far beyond individual combat operations.

The geopolitical context of this Kremlin miscalculation is extremely important for understanding global dynamics. After all, the attacker’s mistake was a classic overestimation of its own strength and underestimation of the enemy’s moral and psychological capital.

This is an example of how a totalitarian despotic system, completely isolated from critical feedback and mechanisms of self-criticism, forms a distorted view of reality.

Ukraine clearly demonstrated that modern warfare is not just a matter of the number of troops or armored vehicles, but a complex combination of information strategy, public mobilization, international support, and the ability to adapt to changing conditions. This complex of factors transformed the side that was considered weaker into an effective strategist, and Putin’s empire into a state trapped in its own illusions.

It is also important to pay attention to the long-term consequences for the Russian Federation itself. The Kremlin’s strategic blindness is not limited to military or economic losses. It leads to the erosion of international authority, domestic legitimacy, and the ability to conduct foreign policy without the risk of catastrophic consequences.

In a historical dimension, the aggression against Ukraine is likely to be a turning point when the concept of «unbreakable imperial greatness» breaks down against the realities of modern geopolitics, where asymmetric conflicts and the mobilization capacity of nations are crucial.

This terrible and bloody war is a classic example of how the perception of another’s weakness can turn into one’s own demise if there is no ability to adequately assess the internal resources and motivations of the enemy.

It demonstrates that in modern geopolitics, strategic deafness, overconfidence, and ignoring the subjectivity of other states can be catastrophic for any empire, regardless of its historical status, nuclear potential, or economic resources.

It is in this context that Ukraine emerges as a symbol of a new type of state resilience: a country that is able to transform its own weakness into a key strength, and which in practice proves that even limited resources in the hands of a prepared and morally united society are capable of delivering a deadly blow to imperial ambitions.

This geopolitical miscalculation of the Kremlin Fuhrer will go down in history as a classic example of strategic blindness, where the apparent weakness of the object of attack turned out to be his main weapon. Instead of a quick surrender, the aggressor faced unprecedented nationwide resistance that turned every centimeter of the captured land into a trap for the occupiers.

The bet on the division of the Western world led to its maximum consolidation, and the attempt to destroy the sovereignty of a neighboring state only finally cemented its national identity and accelerated its integration into global security structures.

In the geopolitical dimension, the Kremlin achieved the opposite of what it had declared: instead of weakening the West, NATO was consolidated and expanded, and Russia itself lost its status as an independent global pole of power, turning into a junior raw material partner of China.

This attempt to restore the empire not only undermined the material foundation of Muscovy, but also deprived Putin’s criminal government of the internal resources for modernization, turning the process of its decline into an irreversible historical trend.

After all, Putin’s imperial revisionist adventure in Ukraine, which was supposed to demonstrate the strength of the regime, launched irreversible processes of its economic, technological and geopolitical self-destruction.