The collapse of the Soviet Union in late 1991 opened a historic window of opportunity for Europe and the world. The end of the Cold War, the fall of the communist system, the dismantling of the bipolar model of international relations and the proclamation by the Russian Federation of a course for democratic transformations created the impression that the European continent was finally emerging from a long era of geopolitical confrontation.

In this regard, Western political elites formed a false belief that Russia, despite its large-scale internal contradictions, would gradually integrate into the international democratic order, and the former imperial thinking of Muscovites would lose political relevance.

However, this strategic optimistic model turned out to be completely wrong. Russian revanchism did not emerge suddenly as a result of Vladimir Putin’s rise to power. It had a deeper historical, political, and institutional basis, and its prerequisites were noticeable long before Russia moved to an open forceful revision of the European security order. And the main mistake of the West here was not so much a lack of information about potential threats as a misinterpretation of this information.

Western intelligence services, diplomatic institutions, think tanks, and university research structures were not deprived of the opportunity to observe the processes taking place in post-Soviet Russia.

The problem was that a significant part of the political establishment interpreted Russia’s internal transformation through the prism of its own expectations, rather than Russia’s own historical experience. The West effectively identified the formal dismantling of the Soviet state system with the final eradication of imperial political culture.

However, changing the state flag, economic model and official ideology does not mean a fundamental transformation of political ideas about power, security, the sovereignty of neighboring states and the permissible limits of the use of force.

The underestimation of the continuity of Russian state institutions turned out to be especially dangerous. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Russian Federation inherited not only the bulk of the military potential, nuclear arsenal and international legal status of the successor state of the USSR, but also a powerful apparatus of special services, a military-industrial complex, diplomatic infrastructure and political networks formed under conditions of imperial and totalitarian rule.

The democratic institutions of the early 1990s were unable to fully subordinate these structures to the principles of civilian control, political accountability, and the rule of law. Thus, Russia’s transformation was taking place in a contradictory manner: a market economy developed alongside the concentration of political influence of old administrative and power networks, while democratic rhetoric coexisted with practices of personalized governance.

The political atmosphere of the first years after the end of the Cold War also played an important role here. The West was dominated by the concept of liberal triumphalism, according to which the victory of the Western model of social development meant the gradual spread of democracy, a market economy, and international cooperation.

At that time, Russia was increasingly viewed in the Western intellectual environment not as a potential geopolitical competitor, but as a state undergoing a difficult but natural transition to a new political reality.

At the same time, insufficient account was taken of the fact that Russian society did not undergo a full-fledged process of critical rethinking of the Soviet totalitarian legacy, and political responsibility for the crimes of the communist regime did not become the foundation of a new state identity. The imperial tradition was not dismantled along with Soviet symbols. It was transformed, adapting to new historical conditions.

An additional factor in strategic self-deception was the personalization of the Western perception of Russian politics. In the early 1990s, a significant part of Western politicians associated the prospects for Russia’s democratization with specific political figures, primarily Boris Yeltsin and his entourage.

The Russian political system was often assessed through the readiness of its leadership to cooperate with the West, and not through the real state of democratic institutions, the independence of the judiciary, freedom of the media, and the control of the security forces over society.

Support for individual reform initiatives gradually turned into political trust in the Russian state as a whole. At the same time, Western capitals did not always respond appropriately to the curtailment of democratic processes, the strengthening of presidential power, and the use of force in domestic political struggles in Russia itself.

The period of Putin’s rise to power was particularly revealing. His political image at the beginning of his presidency was largely perceived through the prism of pragmatism, administrative efficiency, and readiness for cooperation in the field of international security.

After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Moscow and Washington even received additional opportunities for strategic rapprochement on the basis of the fight against international terrorism. Russia supported a number of American initiatives, and Western political circles expected that cooperation would gradually create common interests that could outweigh historical contradictions.

However, behind the facade of pragmatic partnership, there was a systematic strengthening of the presidential vertical, restriction of political competition, establishment of control over the main nationwide TV channels and strengthening of positions of people from Soviet special services.

Thus, Russia gradually turned into a personalist totalitarian system, which used economic recovery and energy revenues to strengthen the state apparatus and restore its foreign policy ambitions.

It cannot be categorically stated that the West did not notice dangerous trends at all. They were obvious to many researchers, diplomats and politicians, but they did not become decisive for the formation of an overall strategy.

Vladimir Putin’s Munich speech in 2007 marked the Kremlin’s frank claims to the world order and NATO expansion, but the West perceived it only as harsh rhetoric. Even the 2008 Russo-Georgian war and Russia’s recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia did not force Western powers to fundamentally change their strategy – after a brief escalation, they returned to pragmatic cooperation with Moscow. At the same time, the decision of the 2008 NATO Bucharest Summit turned out to be controversial, as the Alliance promised Ukraine and Georgia future membership, but did not provide an Action Plan and clear time frames.

The result was a strategically dangerous uncertainty: Moscow received a signal that the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine and Georgia remained politically possible, but the states themselves did not receive guarantees of collective defense.

This decision was a consequence of internal disagreements between the allies, different understandings of the Russian threat and the reluctance of some European governments to aggravate relations with Moscow.

The economic factor, which has become one of the main instruments of Western policy towards Russia, deserves special attention. For a long time, the belief that economic interdependence could provide additional safeguards against military aggression dominated European capitals.

This logic was particularly evident in the German concept of «change through trade». Its proponents assumed that expanding economic ties, energy partnerships, investments, and technological exchanges would gradually contribute to Russia’s modernization, the formation of social groups interested in stability, and the softening of the Kremlin’s foreign policy.

But this concept contained a fundamental error: it assumed that economic rationality would automatically override the political and ideological motives of Russia’s totalitarian leadership.

In fact, energy interdependence gradually turned into a source of strategic vulnerability for Europe itself. Russian gas, oil and other energy resources provided Moscow not only with foreign exchange earnings to finance the state budget, military-industrial complex and security apparatus, but also with additional levers of political influence on individual European states.

Thus, the Kremlin was able to use economic ties not only to obtain super-profits, but also to form dependencies that, in a moment of crisis, could limit the freedom of political decisions of its partners.

European governments often assessed cooperation with Russia in terms of commercial expediency, not sufficiently taking into account its military-political dimension. As a result, economic integration did not become a guarantee of peace with Muscovy, but created additional opportunities for Russian political blackmail.

Underestimation of the geopolitical importance of Ukraine was also critically important. For the Kremlin, Ukraine was never an ordinary neighboring state. Its independence, successful state-building, and gradual rapprochement with European institutions created a fundamentally new political reality in the post-Soviet space.

An independent Ukraine meant not only Moscow’s loss of control over an important geographical, economic, and military-strategic space, but also the emergence of an alternative example of political development for other post-Soviet societies.

A democratic and European Ukraine questioned the Kremlin’s thesis about the naturalness of Russian political dominance in the region. For this reason, Ukrainian sovereignty gradually became one of the central elements of the conflict between Russian neo-imperial policy and the European principle of the right of states to independently determine their own future.

The Revolution of Dignity of 2013–2014 was a turning point, after which hidden contradictions grew into open war. Ukraine’s rejection of the political course imposed by the then leadership under pressure from Moscow demonstrated the Kremlin’s inability to control the Ukrainian political process by conventional methods.

The response was the occupation of Crimea, its illegal annexation, and the incitement of an armed conflict in Donbas. The West imposed sanctions, provided political support to Ukraine, and condemned violations of international law, but failed to form a deterrent system that would prevent the Russian leadership from continuing its aggressive policy.

The political problem also lay in the fragmentation of the West itself. The United States, Germany, France, Great Britain, and other European states did not share the same vision of the threat posed by Russia.

For Washington, Moscow remained an important factor in the global balance of power, nuclear stability, and international security. For some European states, it was primarily a trading partner and energy supplier. However, for the states of Central and Eastern Europe, Russia retained the significance of a direct military-political threat, shaped by the historical experience of Soviet domination.

These differences in threat perception prevented the development of a single long-term policy. The Kremlin, in turn, was given the opportunity to exploit the differences between allies, maintain separate political and economic contacts, and seek to weaken the joint reaction to its own actions.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, finally demonstrated the scale of the strategic miscalculations of Western policy in previous decades.

It turned out that diplomatic agreements, economic interdependence, international organizations, and even the threat of large-scale sanctions were not a sufficient deterrent for a state whose leadership put the revision of the international order above the economic well-being of its own population.

Russian aggression showed that the Kremlin viewed Ukraine not simply as an object of foreign policy influence, but as a state whose right to independent political choice it fundamentally did not recognize. Accordingly, Western assumptions about the possibility of achieving long-term stability through a compromise with Moscow turned out to be unable to take into account the very nature of Russian geopolitical claims.

It was a complex combination of ideological expectations, economic interests, domestic political constraints, different historical experiences of European states, and an unwillingness to return to the logic of a major military confrontation.

After decades of the Cold War, Western societies sought to obtain the so-called peace dividend, reduce defense spending, and direct resources to economic development. Political leaders were interested in demonstrating the effectiveness of diplomacy, rather than in shaping a new image of Russia as a potential adversary. Under such conditions, warnings about the possibility of large-scale Russian revanchism often gave way to pragmatic arguments in favor of continued cooperation.

Russia’s geopolitical revenge was not an unpredictable historical phenomenon. Its prerequisites were formed throughout the post-Soviet period: in the preservation of imperial ideas about spheres of influence, the unsurpassed legacy of Soviet power structures, the concentration of political power, the gradual dismantling of democratic institutions, the restoration of military potential, and the Kremlin’s desire to return Russia to the status of one of the centers of the global redistribution of power. The West had sufficient grounds for a more critical analysis of these processes, but for a long time did not transform the available knowledge into a consistent political strategy.

The West’s underestimation of the Kremlin’s revanchist intentions proves that the architecture of international security is ineffective if it is based only on the expectation of the economic expediency of states’ actions and the peaceful transformation of undemocratic systems.

Economic interdependence can be a tool for cooperation, but it is no substitute for military deterrence, political solidarity, and effective international guarantees. Diplomacy can reduce tensions, but it loses its effectiveness when one of the parties uses the negotiation process to prepare for a new stage of aggression. And international institutions remain vulnerable if their response mechanisms depend on the political will of states that are not ready to bear the costs for the sake of protecting common principles.

For Ukraine, this problem has not only historical but also direct strategic significance. The Ukrainian experience has proven that the security of a state cannot be based on the goodwill of a neighboring country, economic interdependence, or declarative assurances of international partners.

It needs its own defense capabilities, technological independence in critical sectors, robust international alliances, and real mechanisms for collective response to aggression. At the same time, Europe’s future stability is impossible without respect for Ukrainian sovereignty and without eliminating the possibility for Moscow to regain political control over neighboring states by force.

Ultimately, the West’s main problem was not that it failed to foresee the possibility of Russian revenge. The problem was that for too long it refused to recognize this possibility as a determining factor in its own strategic planning.

Although Western intelligence and analytical structures recorded dangerous trends, political decisions were shaped by economic gain, short-term interests, and belief in the irreversibility of the post-Cold War order. The history of Russian aggression has become convincing evidence that an underestimated threat does not disappear by itself.

Russia has accumulated resources, tested the limits of what is permissible, studied the weaknesses of the international system, and eventually moved from political pressure to the use of force. That is why future European security must be built not on illusions about the transformation of Moscow’s aggressive intentions, but on a realistic understanding of the balance of power, the ability to deter, and the unconditional protection of international law.