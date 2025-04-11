Bridget Brink guided by prosecutor father’s principles during her tenure in Ukraine

Ms. Brink deliberately chose a difficult path to work in a country at war

The role of the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine has never been purely diplomatic. Everyone who has served the American people in Ukraine has been a symbolic figure.

And not only in the diplomatic circles but also in Ukrainian politics. At least, this is how this important position was perceived by Ukrainian politicians, high-ranking officials, and the public.

Current U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, who is concluding her three-year term in Ukraine, is no exception.

It is evident that working through changes in administrations and, even more so, shifts in foreign policy approaches, is extremely challenging. Not to mention working in a country at war, where the attention and hopes of many Ukrainians are focused on what the representative of the world’s most powerful country will say.

«Ambassador Brink consciously chose the difficult path of working in a country at war. When your family cannot be with you due to protocol. When every word you say is under scrutiny. When you are responsible for the lives of colleagues and their families. Her deep knowledge of Ukraine, active involvement, and respect for Ukrainians and Ukraine did not go unnoticed».

For the Ukrainian authorities, Bridget Brink was not always comfortable, as she followed the principles and values of her father, a prosecutor by profession. For others, however, it was noticeable that the Ambassador consciously aimed not to create additional problems with Ukrainian state companies where the interests of American business were a priority.

In any case, we had (and still have) a career diplomat Ambassador with almost 30 years of experience, for whom Ukraine and Ukrainians are not just empty words but genuinely close.

We should thank Bridget Brink for her dedication to the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the U.S., and for her personal efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and security. We hope that her successful career will continue in a role connected to Europe and Ukraine.

We sincerely thank you and hope for continued support, wishing you and your loved ones success and all the best, Ambassador Bridget Brink!