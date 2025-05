Мессі назвав свій улюблений гол у кар'єрі

The Goal of Rome. A masterpiece from an unparalleled career by Leo Messi. Now, @refikanadol will turn it into one of the most iconic pieces in the history of art. All to support the IMCF Foundation and its charitable causes.



El Gol de Roma. Una obra maestra de una carrera… pic.twitter.com/uRJxB3YRUh

— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 22, 2025