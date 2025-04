Конгресмен-республіканець побував на позиціях ЗСУ та підписав снаряд для Путіна

It was my profound honor to deliver a very “personal” message to Vladimir Putin today, from the front lines of the war near the Russian border, on behalf of our PA-1 community. The only permissible details to share are that “the message was delivered on target.”… pic.twitter.com/RUd8udc2kU

— Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) April 18, 2025