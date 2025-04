Макрон анонсував новий раунд переговорів про припинення війни в Україні

A day of diplomatic mobilisation.



I would like to thank the American delegation, @SecRubio, @SE_MiddleEast, and @SPE_Kellogg; the Ukrainian delegation, @AndriyYermak, @Andrii_Sybiha, and @Rustem_Umerov; as well as the representatives from the United Kingdom… pic.twitter.com/edshgli8HY

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 17, 2025