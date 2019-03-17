Протестувальники у Белграді заблокували адміністрацію президента (фото, відео)



Фото: @BalkanInsight

Демонстранти домагаються відставки президента Вучича

Протестувальники у Белграді утворили живий ланцюг навколо адміністрації президента країни, щоб не випустити Александара Вучич з резиденції.

Про це повідомляє державний сербський телеканал РТС.

Демонстранти заявили, що не підуть, поки президент не оголосить про свою відставку.

Перед цим вони прорвалися через захисний паркан, встановлений приблизно за 70 метрів від входу в будівлю, і добрались до дверей, перед якими знаходиться поліцейський кордон. О 12.30 біля будівлі також були розміщені члени жандармерії.

Outside the Serbian Presidency in Belgrade, #1od5miliona protesters broke down security fences as they approached the building, which they are now trying enter but are being blocked by police.



Follow our feed for updates. pic.twitter.com/wfXMq2s7BR — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) March 17, 2019

Protesters are circling the Serbian Presidency while President Vucic is inside delivering a statement about last night's rally which ended in RTS in Belgrade being stormed.#1od5miliona pic.twitter.com/aAXXdKXCp9 — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) March 17, 2019

Riot police are barring the doors of the Serbian Presidency in Belgrade, where #1od5miliona anti-govt protesters are trying to enter the building. pic.twitter.com/7z1ntKwUut — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) March 17, 2019

Serbian opposition leader Dragan Djilas is among the crowd of #1od5miliona protesters, who are being blocked by police from entering the Presidency building in Belgrade. pic.twitter.com/FJXlu1WE1h — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) March 17, 2019

Thousands are gathered in front of Serbian presidency, calling for Vucic's resignation. #1od5miliona protesters broke the fence, despite the heavy police presence.



Meanwhile, Vucic announced that all those who broke the law will be prosecuted.



: @BalkanInsight pic.twitter.com/QG11PQq7eY — Marija Ristić (@Marien__R) March 17, 2019

Belgrade, Serbia



While anti-govt protesters rally outside the Serbian Presidency, inside the building President Aleksandar Vucic delivers a press conference saying the state "won't allow you [demonstrators] to endanger anyone with violence".#1od5miliona pic.twitter.com/sBQvDRhaxR — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) March 17, 2019

A group of riot police are encircled by a mass of anti-govt protesters some 200m from the Serbian Presidency, where thousands of demonstrators are gathered, trying to enter the building.



It comes after protesters stormed public broadcaster RTS last night.#1od5miliona pic.twitter.com/yG8GKWKypT — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) March 17, 2019

Riot police and anti-govt protesters clash near the Serbian Presidency in Belgrade.



Police have used tear gas to try to disperse the crowd.#1od5miliona pic.twitter.com/Z61IInB2ss — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) March 17, 2019

ograde su srušene i policija i demonstranti su sad sa obe strane predsedništva. šalju se dodatne jedinicice za razbijanje demonstracija.#1od5miliona@BalkanInsight pic.twitter.com/6xOUpfP7dM — Pru (@jprusina) March 17, 2019

The #1od5miliona truck makes its way through the crowd to the Serbian Presidency.



Right-wing Dveri leader Bosko Obradovic is beside it.



Follow our feed for more updates on the anti-govt protests, which have now turned violent. pic.twitter.com/MBBdDqwbSQ — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) March 17, 2019

Anti-govt demonstrators make a human chain around the Serbian Presidency.



They're blocking all entrances, believing President Vucic is still inside.#1od5miliona pic.twitter.com/IOGa39IR8K — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) March 17, 2019

Anti-govt protesters sing the national anthem of Serbia during their demonstration outside the Presidency building, where they’re making a human chain around the premises.#1od5miliona pic.twitter.com/dDvCQOJEcS — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) March 17, 2019

Thousands of anti-govt protesters are currently manning all sides of the Serbian Presidency, blocking the entrances.#1od5miliona pic.twitter.com/y2a7LO7GRx — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) March 17, 2019

An anti-govt demonstrator stands above the crowd and lights a flare outside the Serbian Presidency.



For more updates on today's #1od5miliona protest in Belgrade, follow our feed. pic.twitter.com/nIGSi5MjXf — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) March 17, 2019

У цей час президент Сербії зібрав прес-конференцію, на якій засудив вчорашній прорив прихильників опозиції у приміщення державної телекомпанії РТС. Нагадаємо, поліції довелось силою прогнати протестувальників. Під час свого телевізійного виступу Вучич неодноразово називав лідерів опозиції фашистами, хуліганами і злодіями.

Як повідомляється, між протестувальниками і правоохоронцями виникали сутички, зокрема, проти деяких демонстрантів застосували сльозогінний газ.

Протестувальники у Сербії протягом місяців вимагають відставки Вучича, чесних виборів і вільних ЗМІ. Протести почалися після того, як в листопаді бандити побили опозиційного політика.

Джерело: Європейська правда