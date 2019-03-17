  1. Головна
  2. Світ
  3. У світі

    Натисніть «Подобається», щоб читати
    Glavcom.ua в Facebook

    Я вже читаю Glavcom в Facebook

    У світі

    Протестувальники у Белграді заблокували адміністрацію президента (фото, відео)

    • Розсилка
    Протестувальники у Белграді заблокували адміністрацію президента (фото, відео)
    Фото: @BalkanInsight

    Демонстранти домагаються відставки президента Вучича

    Протестувальники у Белграді утворили живий ланцюг навколо адміністрації президента країни, щоб не випустити Александара Вучич з резиденції.

    Про це повідомляє державний сербський телеканал РТС.

    Демонстранти заявили, що не підуть, поки президент не оголосить про свою відставку.

    Перед цим вони прорвалися через захисний паркан, встановлений приблизно за 70 метрів від входу в будівлю, і добрались до дверей, перед якими знаходиться поліцейський кордон. О 12.30 біля будівлі також були розміщені члени жандармерії.

    У цей час президент Сербії зібрав прес-конференцію, на якій засудив вчорашній прорив прихильників опозиції у приміщення державної телекомпанії РТС. Нагадаємо, поліції довелось силою прогнати протестувальників. Під час свого телевізійного виступу Вучич неодноразово називав лідерів опозиції фашистами, хуліганами і злодіями.

    Як повідомляється, між протестувальниками і правоохоронцями виникали сутички, зокрема, проти деяких демонстрантів застосували сльозогінний газ.

    Протестувальники у Сербії протягом місяців вимагають відставки Вучича, чесних виборів і вільних ЗМІ. Протести почалися після того, як в листопаді бандити побили опозиційного політика.

    Джерело: Європейська правда

    Читайте також
    акція політика Сербія протест президент
    Якщо ви знайшли помилку в тексті, виділіть її мишкою та натисніть Ctrl+Enter
    Коментарі ()
    1000 символів залишилось
    НАЙПОПУЛЯРНІШЕ