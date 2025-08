Будинки без світла, міста – ізольовані. Снігопад в Австралії призвів до колапсу

There was only a slim chance the timing would be right, and it was. Snow has fallen in Queensland. It was only a fraction of the incredible scenes over the border though, where grateful tourists were treated to a fairytale. https://t.co/VZ3A1cHvFd @LauraDymock #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/EVFUto2dhf

— 7NEWS Queensland (@7NewsBrisbane) August 2, 2025