У Бразилії загорілася та впала повітряна куля: є загиблі та постраждалі

8 DEAD. And for what? A balloon ride. A selfie. A thrill. 🎈💔



A hot air balloon crashed in Brazil.

It was illegal.

No safety checks. No license. No shame.



People boarded it hoping for memories.

They got tragedy.



Adventure without responsibility is a crime — not tourism.



— World Wire (@WorldWireX) June 21, 2025