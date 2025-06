У США лікарі вперше пересадили серце за допомогою робота

Surgeons at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center successfully performed a fully robotic heart transplant on an adult patient – the first reported in the United States. https://t.co/JZNRonZJUR#MedicalBreakthrough #MedicalNews #HeartTransplant #Innovation @bcmhouston @commonspirit

— St. Luke's Health (@StLukesHealthTX) June 17, 2025