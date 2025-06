Путін може напасти на країну НАТО протягом п’яти років – Зеленський

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Sky's @markaustintv in an exclusive interview that Russia could attack a NATO member within the next five years as he rebuilds the Russian army.



— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 23, 2025