Тяжкий спадок Франциска. Яким був цей Папа

Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church.



He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We… pic.twitter.com/Ww6NtsbWWS

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 21, 2025