Гендиректор МАГАТЕ прибув до України: яка мета його візиту?

On my 11th visit to Ukraine 🇺🇦 since the war began, I’m heading to Kyivska substation, critical for the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear power, to assess damage and help prevent a nuclear accident.

An increasingly fragile grid poses a growing risk to all NPPs, not just ZNPP. pic.twitter.com/64V8DvByI7

— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) February 3, 2025