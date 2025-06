"Neutral" Aizanat Murtazaeva won the European Fencing Championships.



She is a member of the national security club "Dinamo", an entity directly linked to Russia's military involvement in the ongoing and brutal aggression against Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/JMORla1s7j

— Base of Ukrainian sports 🇺🇦 | Olympics (@Ukrsportbase) June 16, 2025