Люди втрачали памʼять, матері були за ґратами з дітьми. Як режим Асада катував громадян у вʼязницях

TESTIMONY from Syrian Prisoner: Each morning "they would call out names...and be taken to be executed. [They would] then line up the bodies as if they were crates of potatoes.



"In Sednaya Prison, a person would die a hundred deaths before execution...something indescribable." pic.twitter.com/7zbuRVvK7g

— Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) December 9, 2024