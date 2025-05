Данія готує новий пакет військової допомоги Україні – Зеленський

I had a good meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen @Statsmin. We discussed the continuation of military support and direct investments in Ukraine’s defense industry. Denmark is one of the leaders in supporting our state and is preparing the 26th package of… pic.twitter.com/p3pK44zVY7

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 16, 2025