Росія поширює фейковий твіт Кулеби про допомогу США: МЗС зробило оголошення

Anyone who can check @DmytroKuleba's profile should be able to see that such a tweet does not exist. But, because Russian propaganda is working hard to spread this lame forgery, I can officially confirm that it is a fake. Ukraine's foreign minister has never stated this. pic.twitter.com/ni7mXkdsWX

— Heorhii Tykhyi (@SpoxUkraineMFA) August 1, 2024