Для Камали Гарріс розпочався найважчий етап: підсумки з'їзду Демократичної партії США

If you think things are expensive now, they will get 100 times WORSE if Kamala gets four years as President. Under her plan, Kamala will implement SOVIET Style Price Controls. She will abolish private health care, and make California's ridiculous tax policies the law of the land,… pic.twitter.com/DPNV146vfO

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2024