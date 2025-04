Мита Трампа: як вдарять по Україні? Думки політиків і експертів

THE OPERATION IS OVER! THE PATIENT LIVED, AND IS HEALING. THE PROGNOSIS IS THAT THE PATIENT WILL BE FAR STRONGER, BIGGER, BETTER, AND MORE RESILIENT THAN EVER BEFORE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!



Donald Trump Truth Social 4/03/25 08:33 AM

