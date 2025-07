Повінь у Техасі: є загиблі, безвісти зникли щонайменше 20 дітей з літнього табору

⛈️FLASH FLOOD WARNING 🌊

In Kerr County, Kerrville Texas.



The

Texas Hill Country flood

is still wreaking havoc!



The death toll is 13 and rising!



Many missing children,

including 23 girls from Christian summer Camp Mystic in Hunt, TX!



Many people are getting… pic.twitter.com/z1AhSRHq53

— Jakey (@JacobBaker613) July 4, 2025