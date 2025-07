В Індії впав дах школи: є загиблі і поранені

VIDEO | Four children killed, 17 injured as government school building collapses in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, say police. Visuals from the hospital where the injured children have been admitted.#RajasthanNews



July 25, 2025