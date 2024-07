Сі Цзіньпін приїхав до Казахстану, де знову зустрінеться з Путіним

🇺🇳UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres to pay official visit to Kazakhstan on 3-4 July. In Almaty and Astana, the SG will hold meetings with 🇰🇿President @TokayevKZ , other senior govt officials and attend the #SCOSummit2024 SCO Plus session.



Stay tuned for updates ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/CT7g049gWF

— UN in Kazakhstan (@uninkazakhstan) June 29, 2024