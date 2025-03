Зеленський звернувся до партнерів: Той, хто хоче переговорів, не б’є по людях балістикою

Ukraine is fighting for the normal and safe life it deserves, for a just and reliable peace. We want this war to end. But Russia does not, and continues its aerial terror: over the past week, more than 1,050 attack drones, nearly 1,300 aerial bombs, and more than 20 missiles have… pic.twitter.com/OkZMY9hhgT

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 3, 2025