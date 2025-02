Курська операція дала світові два уроки – Сибіга

Today marks six months since the Kursk operation exposed Putin’s weakness.



He tried to destroy Ukraine in a few days, but a few years later, the war is in Russia.



The Kursk operation taught the world two lessons: 1) don’t fear Putin; 2) believe in Ukraine’s ability to prevail.

— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 February 6, 2025