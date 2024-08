Пропутінська співачка Нетребко планує виступ в Італії: Україна закликала скасувати концерт

Russian Anna Netrebko returns to the stage of the Roman Opera.



The artist's years of support for Putin's regime doesn’t stop the world's stages from welcoming her.



How can you enjoy the performance of a person-accomplice to 🇷🇺's crimes?



📹 @United24media#NoStageForRussia pic.twitter.com/IYtO6BeLVr

— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) August 10, 2024