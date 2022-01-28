Ukraine's Armed Forces Ranked 22nd on the List of the World's Strongest Armies

A year before, the country's military forces were given 3 points less and were rated 25th

Ukrainian Armed Forces were rated 22nd by the Global Firepower Index in 2022. A year before, the country's military was given a slightly lower score and placed 25th.

Over a year the country has improved on the so-called Power Index (PwrIndx) earning 0,3266 compared to 0,439 a year before.

Ukrainian army is listed higher than all of its neighbours, with an exception of Russia, who is ranked 2nd and is placed between the US and China.

Світовий рейтинг Global Firepower Index

This year, Ukraine's military performed better than Poland's (which is rated 24th) and also gained the position of the 6th strongest in Europe. Among its neighbouring countries, Romania ranked 38, Belarus – 52, Hungary – 56, Slovakia – 60 and Moldova – 105.

Among the European nations, France was ranked as the strongest, followed by the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and Spain.

Європейський рейтинг Global Firepower Index

Global Firepower compiles the rating of countries based on a set of 50 factors, such as the amount of weapons, number of military vehicles and number of military personnel. The experts also consider the infrastructure, military budget and access to oil resources.

