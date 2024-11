Сибіга скоординував з Леммі кроки під час головування Британії в Радбезі ООН

Pleased to meet with my UK colleague and friend @DavidLammy in Brussels to reaffirm the strength of the Ukraine-UK strategic partnership. We appreciate the UK’s leadership in supporting Ukraine. Coordinated our next steps during the UK’s Presidency of the UN Security Council. pic.twitter.com/SzGnMnF7Dd

— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) November 13, 2024