CAS підтвердив, що прихильниця Путіна Валієва подала запит на перегляд допінгової справи

‼️Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took part in the event of an organization "Movement of the First" that kidnaps Ukrainian children.



✖️"Movement of the First" is under sanctions by the EU, USA, Canada, Ukraine and Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/Iq0vI5UFgq

— Base of Ukrainian sports 🇺🇦 | Olympics (@Ukrsportbase) March 27, 2025