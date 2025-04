Зеленський відреагував на удари РФ по Харкову, Одесі та Запоріжжю

Rescue operations are currently underway in Kharkiv following a Russian drone strike. A cynical strike. Fires broke out in several districts of the city.



Earlier today Zaporizhzhia was also brutally struck with aerial bombs. Ordinary residential buildings were damaged.

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 22, 2025