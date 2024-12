Близько 314 українських дітей передано до російських сімей – звіт Єльського університету

Another solid piece of evidence of Russia’s war crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians is the Yale HRL study. Yale researchers have identified hundreds of Ukrainian children from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions who have been abducted by Russia since February 2022, as well as their… pic.twitter.com/BzRBTe6pJE

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 3, 2024