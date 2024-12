Сибіга підняв прапор України над почесним консульством у Дамаску

Today, I had the honor of raising the Ukrainian flag over our Honorary Consulate in Damascus.



Alongside Honorary Consul General Tamer Altounsi and members of our community. I thanked them for preserving the Ukrainian language and culture.



— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) December 30, 2024